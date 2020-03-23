Skywind Group is rolling out its premium games on Superbet online casino in Romania

PRESS RELEASES

Skywind is launching its premium, market-specific, games and player engagement tool on Superbet online, the Romanian market’s leading operator.

Recetly Skywind Group acquired a B2B license from ONJN, allowing the company to distribute its games in the Romanian market.

The new content-based partnership will grant Superbet’s players access to all of Skywind group’s new and upcoming releases. Focusing on market-specific games, the company released jackpot games like Fruit Reel, Viva Fruit Vegas, Gold Shot, Double Scatter 7’s, Respin Mania and many more.

Superbet will integrate Skywind Group’s unique Bonus Coins reward system, Daily, Must-Go and innovative Split jackpots among a range of other player engagement tools.

Superbet has a localization strategy in Eastern and Central Europe’s regulated markets. The company has demonstrated its huge success in market-specific omni-channel operations in Romania and has been expanding to other regulated markets in recent years.

This new partnership signals another step in Skywind Group’s rapid growth and expansion in the past year.

“We are very happy with our partnership with Superbet,” says Skywind Group Managing Director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “entering the Romanian market is a natural step for us, as we are rapidly entering many regulated markets around the globe. Going live with Superbet, one of the most valuable operations in Romania, is a strong statement and I am positive that this partnership will be very fruitful, and we will expand it to additional markets soon.”

Joe Legge, Group Gaming Director at Superbet, said: “Skywind has a localized approach to games and a fantastic reputation for producing top quality games and player engagement tools. We’re thrilled to go live with their content.

Skywind Group was founded in 2012 by a group of industry veterans with a proven track record in providing high-performance iGaming Solutions in Europe, LATAM and Asia. Skywind offers a premium multi-product portfolio that is innovative, regulated and mobile-focused.

At the heart of the company is the casino games collection which currently holds more than 290+ games, including Video Slots, Branded-Video Slots, Arcade and Table games. Skywind’s design and development team push creative boundaries when crafting games, which has led to the delivery of some of the most innovative games and player engagement tools in the industry. Learn more at https://www.skywindgroup.com/.

Superbet

Founded in 2008, Superbet’s retail network spans across over 1,200 shops in Romania and Poland, and offers customers pre-match and live sports betting, slots, virtual betting and lottery offerings. Superbet launched online operations in Romania in February 2016, releasing a mobile native app in September 2018. The Company launched retail operations in Poland in November 2017, with the launch of online sports betting scheduled for late 2019. Superbet’s technology platform and proprietary betting engine further positions the Company to expand throughout Central Eastern Europe and in the broader global online sports betting vertical.

