Paysafe’s Paulette Rowe named one of the ‘Most Influential Women in Payments 2020’

March 19, 2020; London, UK: Paulette Rowe, President of Integrated Solutions at Paysafe and member of the company’s Executive Committee, has been named one of PaymentsSource’s ‘Most Influential Women in Payments in 2020’.

PaymentsSource’s list, which is published on an annual basis and is now in its eighth year, celebrates women who are creating change and opportunities in the payments industry. It is designed to recognise women who set an example for their peers, are unafraid to learn from newcomers and are diligent about encouraging a freshness and diversity of new ideas.

Paulette joined Paysafe at the start of 2020. Prior to this she was Head of Payments and Financial Services Partnerships for Facebook and held senior roles in a variety of financial organisations over a 20 year period, including Barclaycard, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Tesco Bank, NBNK Investments and GE Capital. She is also a Non-executive director at FTSE-100, United Utilities Group plc.

Paulette is considered a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion in the payments industry. She was named in PaymentsSource’s annual list of women in 2017, and the 2020 Power list voted her one of the top 10 most influential people of Africa or African Caribbean heritage for the second year. She is also listed in the Digital Banking Club’s Power 50 – a list of the most influential leaders in European financial services.

Commenting on Rowe’s recognition, Philip McHugh, Paysafe’s CEO, said: “Paulette is a fantastic asset to Paysafe and the broader payments industry – not just because of her tenacious approach to running businesses and teams, but also because of her unwavering dedication to creating and nurturing an inclusive working environment. She is thoroughly deserving of this award and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to her.”

Rowe added: “I’m honoured to feature on this year’s PaymentsSource list alongside such a talented group of women. Payments is an incredibly dynamic industry and I hope initiatives like this will spur more women to challenge the barriers that may be limiting their success. As we work to recover from such challenging times, it is all the more important that we create the conditions to allow everyone to achieve their full potential.”

