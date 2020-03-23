BtoBet bolsters casino portfolio to 100+ game providers and 8,000+ titles

PRESS RELEASES

• Alessandro Fried: “Ensuring operators can mitigate shortfalls in the sportsbook vertical”

Reaching the impressive milestone of having integrated more than 100 game providers, leading iGaming platform provider BtoBet is offering its partners the largest offer in the market in terms of providers and games.

BtoBet’s CEO Alessandro Fried expressed his satisfaction for the achievement, stating that such a wide portfolio of game providers, amounting to over 8,000 games, gives the Neuron 3 platform a competitive edge in respect to other platforms. “We decided to undergo this path not only to give the possibility to the operators to have at their disposal a very wide selection of games, but in order also to ensure that operators can expand in the way they deem best all verticals – not only sportsbook – and meet all the requirements of their target customers.”

Fried further said that having readily integrated in the core platform all the game titles from such a wide selection of providers ensures that the operators can mitigate shortfalls in the sportsbook vertical. “The unexpected advent of the novel coronavirus has disrupted to a major extent the sportsbook vertical, with the vast majority of sporting events postponed. The same applies for the summer period in lack of a wide variety of events. Thus providing natively an unparalleled portfolio of game titles allows operators the possibility to shift their strategies and minimise all negative impacts, diverting their resources to maximise a different vertical other than sportsbook.”

Fried added that having a wide quantity of game providers that is constantly being updated, allows the operators and casino managers to select the best possible contents from each provider that fit their player profiles in order to reap the most benefits from the casino vertical.

Those operators interested on acquiring more detailed information regarding Neuron 3’s casino portfolio can schedule a meeting with BtoBet’s team of professionals by sending an email on [email protected].

About BtoBet.

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained at the forefront in these advanced environments, compared with the more recent gambling industry, allows BtoBet to be visionary with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

Comments