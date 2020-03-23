Research show Bitcoin SV beats competitors as choice for gambling operations

BITCOIN

Plenty of gambling firms are taking a look at blockchain technology, and considering their options for upgrading to an on chain future. If they want to do it merely for payments, or are considering the benefits of a completely on chain world, there are plenty of options to consider. Thanks to research conducted by nChain, the best choice is pretty clearly Bitcoin SV (BSV).

In their privately commissioned research study, 14 blockchains were assessed across 23 different areas. This included a healthy mix of public blockchains, like BSV, BTC and Ethereum, as well as several permissioned, or private offerings, like Hyperledger.

Amongst the public blockchain options, BSV is clearly king. As the only blockchain to embrace unlimited on chain scaling, it achieves 1000-6400 transactions per second (tps), and is projected to reach 4 million tps.

That ability to handle volume has vast implications. With large block sizes, there is no risk for congestion. Fees remain very low, transaction times stay fast, and operators can serve all of their volume on the blockchain without worrying about sudden network congestion slowing them down.

But those large block sizes have the added effect of allowing BSV to be a data ledger. So not only can it handle all of the payment needs an operator has, but it can couple data to those payments, killing two birds with one stone. This is great for operators, affiliates, game suppliers and regulators, who can all get paid as smart contracts dictate they should, and verify data as necessary.

Can any of the other public blockchains offer this capability? Hardly. Ethereum’s 18kb block capacity currently offers 15tps, and BTC’s 1MB cap limits their tps to 7. That means congestion, causing slower payments and an inability to use them for any sizeable data.

But what about Hyperledger? The permissioned, federated distributed ledger technology (DLT) offers a professional development team, much like BSV (and unlike BTC or Ethereum), but can’t handle payments and tops out at 3500tps. For a $10,000 a month commitment, you get a top of the line database. In their summary, nChain wrote: “Private, permissioned, blockchain (basically just an authenticated, append only database).”

There are thousands of other blockchain solutions, public and private, promising to knock off the original Bitcoin in its role as the only public blockchain enterprises need. But either because they don’t scale, or because they lack the features BSV offers, they just can’t compare.

Operators need something professional, regulatory friendly, and capable of handling the transactions and data in the volume they currently experience. For those purposes, the clear choice is BSV.

