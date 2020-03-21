Industry announcement and partnership roundup

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Pariplay Secures Partnership with Videoslots.com

Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has announced a new partnership with Videoslots.com, the Malta-based online casino operator that offers players an extensive catalogue of games from over 100 different suppliers. Through the partnership, Videoslots.com will gain access to Pariplay’s collection of over 100 proprietary online casino games, as well as a catalogue of third-party titles.

Salsa Technology spices up portfolio with Saucify content

Salsa Technology and Saucify have signed a partnership agreement in which both iGaming companies will exchange proprietary titles to further diversify their offering.

Salsa Technology’s market-leading Video Bingos portfolio will be added to Saucify’s popular third-party games platform. Clients will gain access to Halloween Groove Bingo and the recently released Latin American classic Jogo dos Bichos Praia.

SIS signs World Greyhound Tote Pool deal with Poolbet.ru

Leading multi-channel betting supplier SIS (Sports Information Services) has agreed a deal with Poolbet.ru (Pari Engineering RUS LLC) for its World Greyhound Tote Pool.

This new partnership will allow Poolbet.ru to accept and transfer bets into the pool of leading British greyhound racing content, by integrating the end-to-end solution, which consists of live streamed pictures, commentary, data on-screen graphics and markets.

Iforium bolsters casino catalogue with first real-money DWG slots

Iforium, the leading casino aggregation platform provider, has further bolstered its comprehensive content portfolio with the integration of real-money games from Design Works Gaming (DWG).

DWG, well known for its land-based and social casino content, will debut an initial 20 real-money games, all accessible to iForium’s global operator partners via its award-winning Gameflex platform.

Pragmatic Play’s full portfolio of slots available with Superbet

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider for the gaming industry, has launched its award-winning slots portfolio with leading Romanian operator, Superbet.

The agreement further strengthens Pragmatic Play’s presence in the regulated European market, while extending the reach of its slots significantly in a growing territory.

Digitain Partners with Mediacle for Affiliate Software

Digitain, one of the world-class omnichannel iGaming software solutions is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mediacle for its robust and powerful iGaming affiliate software, MAP™.

Digitain prides itself on offering a best-in-class gaming platform covering 65 sports, 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. This strategic partnership will certainly boost Digitain to grow as a world leader in the emerging markets by providing valuable gaming services to all its partners world

Red Rake Gaming announces new collaboration with Paf

Casino games specialist Red Rake Gaming, based in Spain and Malta, has agreed collaboration with Paf.com to offer its top performing game content across the Paf brands and markets.wide.

Push Gaming announces Boom Casino collaboration

Newly launched casino to offer exclusive bonus rounds on hugely popular Jammin’ Jars slot

B2B gaming supplier Push Gaming is launching an exclusive promotional bonus collaboration with Hero Gaming’s new flagship brand, Boom Casino.

Every new account registered with a €20 deposit will be rewarded with a bonus round on Push Gaming’s hugely popular chart-topping slot Jammin’ Jars, originally launched in 2018, and a firm player favourite ever since. Players who register with €50 or more will be rewarded with two bonus rounds, with potential wins of up to €8,000 available via the game’s features.

iSoftBet signs major slot deal with Digitain

iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile casino content provider, has announced an agreement to integrate its entire portfolio of award-winning slots available with leading platform provider Digitain.

All Digitain partners will have access to iSoftBet’s premium slot catalogue, which includes fan-favourites Vegas High Roller and The Dalai Panda, as well as its first Megaways™ title Aztec Gold Megaways™.

Playson inks deal with Singular

Playson has signed a partnership deal to launch its games portfolio with Singular.

Following a direct integration onto the Singular casino platform, the slot provider’s immersive suite of titles including Solar Queen, Clover Riches and its new Funky Fruits series will be soon available across Singular’s operator network.

Relax Gaming pens deal with Solid Gaming

Relax Gaming, iGaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a deal to supply its proprietary and partner slot games to Solid Gaming.

The supplier’s dynamic portfolio of quality in-house casino games, including the widely popular Money Train and recent top performer Snake Arena, will go live through Solid Gaming’s platform as part of the agreement.

Greentube expands in Switzerland with Swiss Casinos deal

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has further bolstered its presence in the newly-regulated online market in Switzerland after launching its premium slot titles with Swiss Casinos Group.

