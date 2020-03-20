Sportsbook offers lines on precious metals, markets and PornHub

SPORTS

Sports betting is in a weird place right now. With the NBA, NHL and MLB suspending their seasons, not traditional action is left to catch a punters eye. Sure, there’s the UFC, esports and futures, but that might not be enough for those who want to get some action. Thankfully, the guys at Bodog have come up with a long list of potential outcomes to bet on.

If betting on the weather is a little too out there for you, how about betting on the price of precious metals? Bodog currently has over/under lines on where copper ($2.15), gold ($1470), palladium ($1550), platinum ($580) and silver ($12) will close on March 20, based on Yahoo Finance’s price listing.

If you don’t know much about metal, but betting on corporations is more your speed, they have over/unders on that as well. American Airlines ($10.25), Bank of America ($21), Ford ($4.25), Netflix ($340) and Uber ($20) could all ride a wild ride as more news breaks, and bailouts are considered.

If you really want to gamble, Bodog is also offering Value After Decimal Point Predictions for several stock exchanges. What is that, you ask? “Simply predict the correct number after the decimal point for the closing price on the same trading day,” the terms state. Exchange’s offered are Brazil’s Bovespa, the DOW 30, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 and S&P 500.

With so many people currently staying at home, there has to be some wagers on how a few websites will perform. Can ESPN maintain it’s status as one of the 30 most visited sites in the USA (Yes -200, No +150). It’s currently ranked 27, so it’s right on the line. Can millions of lonely men and women propel PornHub into the top 30, from it’s current 37 (Yes +150, No -200). Or will a sudden surge of traffic cause Netflix to crash (+2000, No -10000)?

Really, even if what we consider traditional sports are currently on hold, there’s no end to the possible action. Altogether, Bodog has over 60 prop bets on current events and entertainment, with many being refreshed on a daily basis. There’s a little something for everybody.

