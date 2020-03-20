Crown Resorts catches flack for not shutting down over the coronavirus

CASINO

At the beginning of the week, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Crown Resorts said that it would take precautionary measures inline with “social distancing” protocols established by global health officials. This meant shutting off every other slot machine and electronic gaming table at its Melbourne casino, and was a decision made in accordance with Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s assertion that no country-wide shut down was necessary. At least one politician has now spoken out against Crown’s decision, and, at the same time, against the prime minister, blasting the company for not taking more drastic measures.

Labor Party politician Anthony Byrne, who also serves as the deputy head of the government’s national security committee, has gone on the offensive against both Crown and the government for not making a casino closure mandatory. He asserts, “Given this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic is a matter of national security requiring us to take all steps to protect our community, Crown and other casinos have to be shut down. Crown doesn’t offer a unique community service. It is not a special place. It undermines confidence in government measures to contain the virus by giving Crown a free ride to remain open.”

After reducing the number of available casino options at the beginning of the week, Crown and Star have since taken additional measures in an attempt to mitigate concerns over COVID-19 while still trying to function and support themselves financially. Given all of Crown’s legal issues, it needs all the help it can get.

Australian health officials have yet to rule that the current situation surrounding the coronavirus warrants a complete shutdown of the country, and Australia’s top government leaders are listening. Byrne appears to be more willing to stir up political controversy than show solidarity, singling out Crown for making a decision that is consistent with state guidelines and which has been made by other casino operators, as well.

Crown appears to be happy to work with the government and follow its guidance, wherever that may lead. The company temporarily suspended share trading today and, when announcing the suspension, added that it is “continuing to work with the Victorian government in relation to the measures in place for Crown in response to the novel coronavirus … pandemic.” If things go according to plan, the suspension will be lifted next Tuesday.

Taking precautions and working with the government aren’t enough to keep some Crown detractors from using the situation to bolster their public position. Charles Livingstone, a professor at the Monash University School of Public Health and Crown antagonist, told ABC Radio yesterday that the decision not to close casinos could make the coronavirus problem worse since gambling machines are a “high-risk vector for infection.” The solution seems to be relatively simple – no one is obligating patrons to visit casinos.

While Australia may not yet be ready to shut down the country, at least one territory is. Tasmania has announced that it is closing its borders to the rest of Australia and that all non-essential travelers are required to submit to a 14-day self-quarantine period. Anyone who breaks the policy can end up in jail for six months or face a fine of up to AU$16,800 ($10,000).

