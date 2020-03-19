Ukrainian Gaming Week 2020 is scheduled to 16-17 of June due to the initiation of quarantine

PRESS RELEASES

On March 11, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has issued a statement intending to initiate the quarantine procedures in the country starting on March 12, aiming to stop the spread of COVID-19. On the same day, Kyiv city council officially announced the limitations imposed in the capital.

According to the data of WHO, as of March 13, coronavirus has been diagnosed for 132,567 people globally, and this number is constantly growing. Due to the quick spread of the infection, many countries impose the anti-epidemic measures and restrictions. For example, quarantine has been enacted in Italy; Israel now has mandatory 14 days-long quarantine for everyone entering the country; the USA, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Austria, Angola, Serbia and many other states have set restrictions for crossing the border.

Currently it is unknown when the situation will stabilize. Also, there’s no a single date for the end of the quarantine in Kyiv and in other regions of Ukraine. That’s why Smile-Expo – a company organizing Ukrainian Gaming Week 2020 is forced to shift the event to a later date. This would allow to secure guests, participants, speakers, sponsors and partners of the event from the danger of infecting.

New dates of UGW: 16-17 of June.

The team of organizers hopes that the coronavirus pandemics will soon be stopped and the quarantine will be cancelled.

Event program and details – ugw.com.ua.

