• Ahead of the upcoming film – 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC, a brand-new survey asked people whether they believed Tupac is still alive

• 5.3% of the UK believed the conspiracy theory. Extrapolated, that’s 2.8 million people in the UK.

• The survey also found strong support for the flat earth theory among millennials

To tie in with the upcoming film, 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC, a brand new UK survey sought to find out just how many Brits believe the theory that Tupac never died.

The findings have certainly been eye-opening, with a staggering 2.8 million Brits (5.3% of the population) answering they think Tupac is still alive, having faked his own death.

The demographic breakdown of the results found that millennials were the most likely to believe the theory, while older age groups were not as convinced (or didn’t know who he is), as the table below highlights:

Across a range of statements touted as conspiracy theories, millennials regularly came top for believing statements or events widely recognised as true to be false, and statements or events widely regarded as false, to be true.

• Only 35.84% of Millennials believed the moon landing was a real event, versus 64.35% for Boomers and 49.95% for the UK average.

• Millennials were the most likely to believe the Earth is flat (9.64%). Boomers were the least likely (1.39%). UK Average was 4.25%.

• Millennials were the most likely to believe the Earth is ruled by alien reptiles (11.45% vs 4.70% for the UK average).

The conspiracy questionnaire also found that 2.3 MILLION Brits believe that the Earth is flat (4.25% of representative population surveyed), with a shocking 27.3 MILLION believing the Moon landing was completely faked (50.45% of the representative population surveyed).

Perhaps even more worrying is the finding that 4.35% of Brits (2.4m) believe the UK Royal Family is in control of the United States of America.

Do you think 2Pac is still out there?

You can view the full dataset and findings online on the National Lying Survey Website.

