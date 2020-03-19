Becky’s Affiliated: Your guide to industry conference reschedules amidst COVID-19 outbreak

CONFERENCES

What is unfolding before our eyes right now, around the world, is simply unbelievable. It feels like every email, every tweet, every conversation happening around us- virtual, or in person- is related to coronavirus in some way. What the future holds remains a mystery to us all, but we know for certain there is a future and it will be brighter, whenever that may be.

Thankfully a number of us in the iGaming industry are able to do our jobs from home in the midst of lockdowns and quarantines, however our beloved conferences have been put on hold for the time being. The industry conference organizers have been working hard to reschedule their events from the first half of the year into the second half, doing their best to avoid overlapping with dates that were already established.

There are so many details the organizers must work out, everything from re-securing a venue to dealing with cancellation costs, calling every exhibitor, speaker and sponsor to discuss the situation, communicating with delegates and more. Not to mention re-working numbers as a jam-packed Q3 & Q4 calendar and struggling worldwide economy could force professionals to choose which events to attend (if any!) rather than have a presence at everything.

On the bright side, this temporary ban on travel and group events will force all of us to spend more time with our families, loved ones and even ourselves. Travelling to conferences can be taxing on the mind and body, especially when crossing many time zones, not to mention the typical binge drinking, lack of sleep and unhealthy eating that comes along with them.

Perhaps this is a good time to focus and reflect on our health and well-being and who knows…the future could be a much happier and healthier place for all of us?

Many of us have survived through UIGEA, Black Friday and other unexpected regulatory changes in our space, so we already know how resilient our industry is and that we help each other out where we can. No matter what, we will come out of this stronger!

In the meantime, lets assist our organizers in getting the word out about their date changes and support them as much as possible. Maybe take a moment and thank your contacts at these companies for all their hard work over the last couple of weeks and into the next couple of months – a quick and simple message can go a long way.

Assuming the world goes back to normality by the summer, its going to be a VERY BUSY Q3 & Q4 for conferencing, that is for sure. So without further ado, here’s my list of rescheduled events and I will continue to update as time goes on. If I’ve missed your event, please contact me so I can add it in and rest assured the CalvinAyre.com team looks forward to seeing you on the other side!

ASEAN Gaming Summit, Manila

WAS: March 17-19

MOVED TO: July 28-30 (possibly another change due to G2E Asia overlap?)



2020 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, San Diego

WAS: March 24-27

MOVED TO: Dates TBD



Casino Beats Malta

WAS: March 25-26

MOVED TO: June 23-24



SPICE India, Goa

WAS: March 25-27

MOVED TO: Dates TBD



SBC Charity Boxing Championship, London

WAS: April 3rd

MOVED TO: Date TBD, likely November



Ukrainian Gaming Week Expo, Kiev

WAS: April 15-16

MOVED TO: June 16-17



GAT Expo, Cartagena de Indias

WAS: April 21-24

MOVED TO: Dates TBD



SBC America, NYC/New Jersey

WAS: April 29-30

MOVED TO: December 2-3



MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit, Tallinn

WAS: May 7

CHANGED TO A VIRTUAL EVENT: Same day (May 7)



G2E Asia, Macau

WAS: May 19-21

MOVED TO: July 28-30



Player Protection Forum, London

WAS: May 21

MOVED TO: July 9



CEC (Casino eSports Conference)

SCHEDULED FOR: June 16-18

“RAIN DATE”: September 8-10



Peru Gaming Show, Lima

WAS: June 17-18

MOVED TO: August 12-13



WGES, Barcelona

WAS: June 30- July 2

MOVED TO: December 7-9

Comments