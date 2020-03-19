Thunder Valley casino workers claim raw deal over closure

CASINO

Nevada is essentially on a complete lockdown per an order by the state’s governor, Steve Sisolak, as a measure to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further. Other states have joined the initiative, as well, but California is more liberal in its approach, and casinos are making the decision whether or not to halt operations. Many have already agreed to a temporary suspension and, like Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento, are willing to support their employees despite the fact that they’re not generating any revenue. This appears to not be the case with Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

Hard Rock is going to continue to pay its employees their regular wages and health benefits while the doors remain closed. The casino’s president, Mark Birtha, explains, “We are focused on the wellbeing of our team and this means a continued commitment to payroll, benefits and appropriate health and welfare measures which are paramount. Our employees come from right here in the Sacramento area, with over 70% coming from Yuba and Sutter counties.”

However, Thunder Valley, which is owned and operated by the United Auburn Indian Community, is apparently taking a different approach. After employees are sent home when the venue closes tomorrow, they might not be able to count on any financial support from their employer – no salary, no health benefits. In fact, they could end up using their vacation days to cover the missed work if they want to continue to be paid, according to several employees.

A local Fox affiliate spoke with an employee, only identified as Shane, who gave his take on the situation. He explained, “I felt betrayed. I’ve been there for a long time. We’ve seen other casinos step up… They would front us another 80 additional hours, but those hours would have to be repaid when we return to work. We’ve been loyal to them for, most of us, 17 years. We’ve had offers from other casinos. Some have left, some went to Hard Rock. The people that stayed behind did so out of loyalty and this is how we’re getting treated in return.”

After receiving backlash for the decision, Thunder Valley brass appeared, at least on paper, to have a change of heart. A spokesman for the casino, Doug Elmets, asserted that the situation is “fluid” and that casino leaders will continuously monitor and assess the situation, possibly making changes along the way. In the meantime, he acknowledged that Thunder Valley has agreed to pay workers through the end of the month, and that “team members will have the umbrella of benefits they have chosen, including medical, dental vision until the end of April, at which time we will reassess.”

The employees remain skeptical for several reasons. It isn’t clear how long COVID-19 is going to keep businesses from operating normally, and they’re concerned that the closure may last more than a month. Should that happen, Thunder Valley has given itself an easy out to cut off benefits, while other venues are showing constant support for their employees for as long as it takes. Shane, and others, wonder why their employer can’t show the same level of respect.

Comments