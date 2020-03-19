Mississippi sports betting sees sharp decline in February

BUSINESS

Not surprisingly, sports wagering revenue in the state of Mississippi declined in February, falling 25% year over year. It also fell by 54.4% from the previous month. This according to figures released by the Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC).

Revenue decreased from $2.8 million in February 2019 to 2.1 million this past month. The month over month decrease in revenue was $4.6 million.

Coastal casinos remained the primary source of sports betting revenue for the month, ammounting to $955,000, down 31.5% from 2019. This came as a result of some bad breaks in the action, as consumer spending increased 54.1% to $25.5 million.

Central casinos saw a 21.6% decline in income year over year, falling to $619,000. Player wagers increased there as well by 7.5%, coming in at $4.3 million.

The month over month decline is clearly due to the end of the NFL season. The MGC reported that sports wagering in the month of September reached $37.9 million, nearly twice what was wagered in the previous month. Football wagers accounted for nearly 68% of the total wagering activity in Mississippi casinos, accounting for $25.7 million.

Mississipians are jut not very much interested in anything but football, the numbers are proving again and again. Residents of the state opted to save their money and not wager on other sporting events such as the NBA or NHL, neither of which have a presence in the state.

Because of college favorites like Mississippi State and Ole Miss, football has long been a favorite among residents of the state. That builds plenty of potential bettors for football, but doesn’t leave much for other sports.

The decline in year over year revenue is more interesting. Are Mississippi gamblers just that good at beating the house, or are sports gambling revenues starting to level off, without much more growth to be found during the off-season? Time will tell.

