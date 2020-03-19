Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – March 19, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Salsa Technology soups up Game Aggregator Platform with Spadegaming titles

Salsa Technology has struck a deal with Spadegaming to integrate the game developer’s titles onto its Game Aggregator Platform (GAP). Dimitrios Malegkos, Sales Executive at Spadegaming, said “We strongly believe that our special themed content would be a great addition to Salsa’s Technology global platform.”

Hacksaw Gaming partner with GIG

Scratch card and slot gaming provider Hacksaw Gaming has expanded its portfolio reach by signing with Gaming Innovation Group inc. (GiG). GIG will feature Hacksaw’s full gaming content on its platform, within the coming days.

Red Rake Gaming partnership with BetKey

Player-focused casino content provider, Red Rake Gaming, has entered in to an agreement with BetKey to provide its full suite of top performing games to the industry leading platform, BetKey. Nick Barr, Managing Director for Red Rake’s Malta operations, commented on this partnership, saying: “We are delighted to be partnering with such an experienced team of professionals as BetKey, Red Rake Gaming are focused on pushing the boundaries with its game development and its great to be partnering with a provider who adopts the same ethos in their delivery.”

Excitement mounts as BlueRibbon Software teams up with Soft2Bet to offer a bespoke playing experience

B2B marketing platform provider BlueRibbon Software has entered a strategic partnership with the casino and sportsbook group Soft2Bet.

BlueRibbons agreement with Soft2Bet will see the operator implement cutting-edge jackpot-based solution across all the group’s online assets, further empowering Soft2Bet and solidify its competitive edge in the market as it offers bespoke online playing experiences.

Enteractive partners with Slotty Vegas operator Max Entertainment

Max Entertainment, the operator behind the hugely popular Slotty Vegas brand, has partnered with Enteractive to deploy the CRM specialist’s (Re)Activation Cloud®, iGaming’s leading conversion platform.

The plug-and-play service offered by Enteractive will help Max Entertainment drive player retention rates at Slotty Vegas to new highs.

Mikael Hansson, Enteractive Founder and CEO, said: “Our (Re)Activation Cloud will allow Max Entertainment to drive conversion rates while also ensuring their current player base feels valued. This, in turn, will allow the operator to continue to drive growth across the board.”

Pragmatic play signs partnership with Pomadorro

Pragmatic Play, leading content provider to the gaming industry, has signed an agreement with renowned casino operator Pomadorro.

The new deal gives Pomadorro access to Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino along with its award-winning slot games such as Mysterious and Master Joker as well as top-performing titles Mustang Gold and John Hunter and the Aztec Treasure.

SuprNation take player engagement to next level with FAST TRACK CRM

SuprNation, the award-winning operator, has become the latest business to switch to FAST TRACK CRM to manage their player engagement.

SuprNation will roll out FT CRM across their three brands, beginning with VoodooDreams.

Quickspin now live with SkillOnNet’s popular casino brands

Swedish slot specialist Quickspin, a Playtech Group company, has signed a deal with SkillOnNet – an award-winning operator that powers some of the most popular casino brands in the world.

Quickspin’s full portfolio of games is now live on SkillOnNet’s casinos, including brands like PlayOJO, AHTIGames, and latest success LuckyVegas.

bet365 extend video partnerships with Spotlight Sports Group into 2021

Spotlight Sports Group, the home of highly successful brands in the sports betting world including Racing Post, MyRacing and FreeSuperTips, has announced they have agreed to deepen their video partnership with bookmaking giants bet365.

The partnership sees an immediate extension of exclusive sponsorship of the highly successful Cheltenham Festival series ‘Upping the Ante’ hosted by Racing Post’s David Jennings and Gavin Lynch which delivered 1.7 million views and an average watch percentage of 42% during the 2019/20 series

In addition to this, bet365 will be the exclusive sponsor of ‘What a Shout’.

Betinvest debuts Online Slot Games with in-built VR at ICE London

Debuting an upgraded platform, a state-of-the-art VR solution, and Online Slot Games with in-built VR option, Betinvest demonstrated its ability to provide a full range of high quality products for clients to build their businesses with at this year’s ICE London.

“This year we have presented a new product, Betinvest games, so as well as offering games from the world’s leading providers, we can also offer you our new in-house slot games which have been developed according to a combination of requests from players and key trends in the gaming industry,” explained business development manager Alexandra Kalchuk.

GeWeTe take cash handling to another level at Irish Gaming Show

Gauselmann Group owned GeWeTe, widely regarded as the international industry’s premier cash handling experts, continued its support of the Irish Gaming Show with a high profile presence and product display which featured the Cash Center Premium, Cash Recycler Premium, WGS 200 and WGS 102 Tap & Play. Reflecting on GeWeTe’s presence in Dublin and the market’s response to its product offering, Sales Manager for U.K. and Ireland, Mark Edmundson said: “Exhibitions and events such as the Irish Gaming Show are an invaluable opportunity to meet with the industry, listen to the issues of the day and demonstrate how we can help solve problems and wherever possible, create opportunities.”

SIS flexes schedule to maintain live racing for bookmakers

SIS (Sports Information Services), a leading supplier of 24/7 betting services to retail and online sis-flexes-schedule-to-maintain-live-racing-for-bookmakersoperators globally, has today confirmed an extension to its greyhound service with additional races, to temporarily replace the British horse racing fixtures that were suspended by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) from 17th March following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Registrations are open for CEEGC Penta Budapest and CEEG Awards 2020, save the date, 28 September 2020

European Gaming Media and Events, (part of Hipther Agency) presents the 5th edition of the most popular conference in the CEE region and which takes place yearly in September.

CEEGC Penta will take place on the 28th of September at the already traditional base, Ritz-Carlton Budapest, and will follow the tradition of the earlier editions and bring a plethora of information via the most interesting talks and panel discussions while also offering quality networking opportunities.

You can register here and catch the Early Bird Rate!

