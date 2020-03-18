SlotCatalog introduces coverage of four new casino markets

PRESS RELEASES

SlotCatalog announced today the introduction of new expanded online casino markets of Canada, Belgium, Latvia, and Lithuania to its growing roster of real-time industry slots popularity and performance analytics coverage.

A SlotCatalog company spokesperson said: “With ongoing challenges and headwinds affecting the industry as a result of the continued coronavirus pandemic, it has had an unprecedented effect with the cancellation of sports events, shutdowns in the land-based casino industry and more. Digital data insight is now more pivotal for operators as they seek to empower their business decision making in marketing and product for online players.

The digital casino landscape is ever-changing, and while none of us within the industry could have foreseen such a black swan event as the Coronavirus, we believe the addition of analysis of 90 casinos in the Canadian market, 22 in Belgium, 8 in Latvia and 5 in Lithuania increases the depth and breadth of market insight on our platform covering 1,700 online casinos..

Our team remains committed to providing a data-driven intelligence platform for slot games and the iGaming industry and we invite our visitors, players, casino operators, and game and software developers’ seeking detailed data-analytics to reach out with any requests to continue our market coverage in the challenging months ahead.”

About SlotCatalog

SlotCatalog is a data-driven intelligence platform about slot games and the iGaming industry. We have structured data points for slot games, online casinos, and game studios. As of this date, the platform provides access to more than 15,900 slot games, 340 game providers and 1,700 online casinos. Our visitors are players, casino operators and game and software developers’ seeking detailed data-analytics from our expansion repository.

