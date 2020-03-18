Red Rake Gaming signs new partnership with Paf

BUSINESS

Paf is a gaming-centric company that initially began in 1966, well before the idea of online gaming was conceived. Its goal was to provide responsible gaming content to help the autonomous Åland Islands and it has continued to abide by that mantra ever since. As the gaming space has changed, so has Paf, and it continues to explore new ways to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive industry. Its latest endeavor includes a partnership with Red Rake Gaming, which will see the company offer all of Red Rake’s content across its entire lineup of brands and markets.

As far as responsible gaming goes, Paf consistently ranks at the top of the charts. After getting its start in Finland decades ago, it now provides iGaming solutions in Estonia, Latvia, Spain and Sweden, as well. Red Rake, which is based in Spain and Malta, will be providing titles such as its Super12Stars and Mystic Mirror virtual slot machines, as well as the rest of its award-winning portfolio of products.

The managing director for Red Rake Malta, Nick Barr, explains in a statement about the new partnership, “We are passionate about our game development and diversity within our games portfolio and could not be happier to welcome onboard Paf as our newest partner. As a leader in the industry it is very rewarding that Paf chose to launch the Red Rake Gaming content and we look forward to working closely together with the Paf team in delivering the best content to their players.”

This is the second high-profile deal for Paf this month. It announced about two weeks ago that it was acquiring Mandalorian Technologies, a competing iGaming operator out of Sweden that holds licenses in that country, as well as in Malta. That acquisition came after the two began working together on responsible gaming solutions in September of last year.

While many iGaming sites are happy to set the-sky’s-the-limit caps on how much users can spend, Paf has had no problems voluntarily lowering the limits to keep users from going overboard with their gambling activity. It previous maintained an annual cap of €30,000 ($32,880), but lowered that amount to €25,000 ($27,400) at the start of 2020.

Paf is confident that the inclusion of Red Rake’s games will give the company a strong boost as it looks to offer more unique content. The company’s head of casino and games, Eric Castro, asserts, “We are happy to start offering Red Rake games, as they have been developing high-quality casino games which we think will complement very good with the rest of our games offering.”

