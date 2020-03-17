No sports to wager on? Turn to the weather

BUSINESS

Everywhere you go, even if all sports action is suddenly brought to a grinding halt due to a microscopic germ, there is always one constant. The coronavirus may have completely altered the sports gambling landscape, at least temporarily, but this doesn’t mean that the wagering fun has to be thrown out the window. While there are alternatives as the NHL, NBA, MLB and March Madness are on hold, there’s that one constant that will always be ready for gambling action – the weather.

Sportsbooks are now looking to fill gaps on their odds boards by turning to one of the oldest sources of bets around. Bovada, for example, is setting up lines on climates and temperatures, providing some relief to gambling fans, as well as a temporary revenue stream to overcome the losses from the major sports suspensions. It’s all designed to be a fun way to relieve stress and give people on lockdown something to do with all the extra free time.

Bovada has -145 on the maximum temperature in New York City today, March 17, staying under 58F, or +105 that it will go over. Based on historical weather patterns and today’s forecast, taking the Under would be the smart move. Los Angeles, which has a minimum temperature bet with -130 on Under 45 and -110 on the Over, could pay off if bettors take the Over.

Maximum and minimum temperature bets are in place for a number of cities across the U.S. and Canada on Bovada for today, and this is likely just the beginning. All results will be compared against the weather results provided by timeanddate.com, and this St. Patrick’s Day could find some gamblers seeing green in more ways than one.

Betting on the weather certainly isn’t the only option. For those diehard sports fans looking for some action, there are still a number of athletic competitions going on that deserve a look. From Turkey’s Super Lig, the country’s top soccer league, to table tennis, bettors can find a target. There are also a number of eSports competitions, minus those that have already been canceled, and betting on U.S. politics is always a crowd-pleaser.

These are tough times for everyone due to COVID-19, but the entire world doesn’t have to necessarily come to a halt. This is only a temporary setback and sportsbooks are doing what they can to ensure gambling fans still have access to their favorite pastime as we all weather the storm.

Comments