Industry announcement and partnership roundup – March 16, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Slotegrator has announced a new partnership with game developer BGaming

The innovative online slots portfolio of BGaming is coming to Slotgregator’s platform. With striking visual effects and provable fairness, BGaming’s slots will now prove to Europe, Asia, Scandinavia, Latina America, Africa, and the CIS.

GrooveGaming expands global footprint with WeAreCasino

GrooveGaming’s operators will now have access to WeAreCasino’s fast-expanding content. GrooveGaming will now be able to offer WeAreCasino products such as SlotBuilder, Video Bingo Builder and a number of custom Games.

Rebecca Sotomora, Head of Sales at GrooveGaming said: “We’ve reached the point in our business development cycle where operators are specifying a relationship based on our available content. This deal marks the culmination of steady effort around building and holding a strong competitive advantage based on exceptional content.”

Salsa Technology powers up portfolio with Playson partnership

Playson will now find a way into Latin American markets by signing onto Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregator Platform. The deal sees Salsa Technology gain complete access to Playson’s top-performing titles, which features its latest releases, Solar Queen, Rome: Caesar’s Glory and Sunny Fruits: Hold & Win, the third instalment from its Funky Fruits series.

Michael Tadross, Head of Account Management at Playson, said: “We’re very excited to be going live with a highly-regarded platform such as Salsa Technology. The company’s strong presence in the Latin American region presents a valuable opportunity for us to distribute our content to an ever-growing fanbase.”

Soft2Bet expands gaming portfolio with industry leader Playtech

Casino and sportsbook group Soft2Bet has struck a multi-year content deal with tier one supplier Playtech enabling it to integrate more than 100 premium games across its numerous casino platforms. Soft2Bet will integrate Playtech’s extensive games portfolio including slots and table and jackpot games across all its brands.

James Frendo, Director of Casino at Playtech, said: “With a carefully selected mix of branded titles, original content and games supported by major jackpots, we’re confident we can help Soft2Bet deliver an even richer, more varied experience for their players.”

Yggdrasil futureproofs business with Google Cloud migration

Yggdrasil has completed the migration of its development, staging and production environments onto the secure Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enabling it to significantly boost scalability, efficiency and flexibility.

Krzysztof Opalka, CTO, Yggdrasil, said: “We set ourselves a target last year to migrate our platform onto the cloud and we are very proud to have successfully completed this.

“This advanced set-up futureproofs the business in several core areas and ensures we can manage day-to-day activities and grow as a business more efficiently. We can scale accordingly as well as both reduce and control our costs more effectively, while also having better support for new business initiatives. For example, we can now set up an entire Yggdrasil node, for our own use or by a franchise partner, in any local market, in just a few hours.”

Digitain launches world’s first table football betting markets

Leading platform provider Digitain has secured exclusive betting rights for the first in a series of table football tournaments set to be run in collaboration with the Table Football Federation of Armenia.

In a revolutionary move for sport and gaming, Digitain’s team will provide real-time odds in collaboration with a major national operator to deliver the first worldwide table football match that offers live betting.

Harutyun Vardanyan, COO at Digitain said: “We are delighted to become the world’s first supplier to offer live odds and streaming for table football to an international audience. The sky is the limit for this sport’s untapped potential, so we are proud to lead the way in this exciting new vertical. Players far and wide consider themselves to be masters of the sport, and we are confident that our offering will do wonders for attracting even more players given its global popularity.”

Habanero continues LatAm expansion with Betjuego

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has announced its latest deal as part of its increasing LatAm presence, signing with major Colombian operator Betjuego.

Commenting on the deal, Vera Motto, Business Development Executive at Habanero said: “We are delighted to partner with such a dynamic, up-and-coming operator as Betjuego. The company operates one of the simplest and fastest-growing iGaming platforms in Colombia, and we’re proud to be counted as one of its key suppliers. We are confident that our innovative and fresh content will thrill Betjuego’s players.

“Now certified in 17 territories around the globe and counting, this agreement further strengthens our footprint in yet another exciting emerging market. Stay tuned for plenty more exciting news to come.”

Spearhead Studios launches games on ORYX Gaming platform

Spearhead Studios has entered into a new partnership with B2B provider ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company. ORYX is set to distribute Spearhead’s content to their casino partners, with the aim of providing operators with country-specific titles in several jurisdictions.

Through the new agreement, Spearhead Studios has made available a selection of five titles, with more to follow in the upcoming months. Following the success of Book of Souls and recently launched Wilds of Wall Street, 2020 will see Spearhead introduce a minimum of 12 more titles, including video slots and table games.

