Stephen Quinn on finding the right path to blockchain technology

Plenty of gaming industry firms are looking into blockchain technology, and how it can help them advance to the next level of technology. But without assistance, it can be hard to know where to start. Our Becky Liggero Fontana recently spoke with Stephen Quinn of Acquirex.io, who are looking to help these kinds of companies understand and adopt blockchain and digital assets.

“So our consultancy, we focus heavily on blockchain,” Quinn told Liggero Fontana. “Helping blockchain businesses put together everything they need in their ecosystem to be able to go to market, banking partners, and just advice on regulation. Anything really that that, perhaps, they don’t necessarily see. So we try and help them find the pitfalls in the process that they don’t realize you’re going to happen.|

Liggero Fontana met up with Quinn at SiGMA Malta, one of the biggest iGaming events of the year, and a place where Quinn felt quite comfortable. “SiGMA, really good people, good quality people and I like the mix,” he said. “It’s not too heavy on blockchain and Bitcoin and crypto, but there’s a nice mix across that, and gaming converging those two together, which is really important. For me, from a gaming background moving into a blockchain, it’s actually a great place to be and you know that’s why we’re here.”

Acquirex.io offers a wide range of expertise, and in a lot of areas that help gambling firms. “You know, anybody that needs anything from regulation, from banking, from fraud, risk, anybody that really needs advice, there isn’t anybody that we can’t really talk to,” he said. “If they accept customers and if they accept money, then we can help them.”

Quinn and his company aren’t advocating for any specific blockchain project, but want to help businesses find their own path to success. “More about the businesses that want to put that together and work across whatever it might be,” he said. “Could be property, could be gaming, it could be anything. You know, we see a lot in the U.K. as well with for instance, a lot of lawyers, you know with house conveyancing. So it’s nothing in particular, in fact, we do less about Bitcoin than anything else right now. For me it’s more about the underlying technology and helping people understand actually, to be able to say what the value of their business is, right, rather than just saying it’s a blockchain business, let’s put anything on the blockchain, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to work, right?

He also wants businesses to understand that using blockchain technology is much more than just about the tokens currently offered on the market. “Too many people see it as a way of investing and making money, and it’s not about that,” he said. “It’s actually about the underlying technology and something that actually does something, you know, and has some value and that will work and have some scalability as well.”

Quinn should make for a solid partner for any firm that looks for his consultancy, as he understands the industry’s needs. “It’s one other thing, I think, with iGaming, for me it’s a place that I’ve been in for a long time,” he said. “So it’s good to catch up with old faces and seeing many moving towards that technology. I think still people don’t really truly understand it, and I think that’s the key thing. And I think what people are looking for is education, to be able to actually understand what it is, what it does, and actually what the benefits might be for them. Does it add value or does he just add another layer of something that perhaps doesn’t make any sense?”

