Adda52 online poker series, March edition: Main event boasts a 2 Crore GTD prize pool

March edition of AOPS is back with greater prize money; winner of extravaganza series will be declared on Sunday.

New Delhi: The much-talked-about mega online Poker tournament is back with its March edition that has begun on the felts of Adda52.com on 6th March. This action-packed 10-day tournament series saw a total of 4,702 entries with more than 1,003 players making it to the tournament, from all across the country in the first 5 days of the tournament. The winnings have gone bigger in the March edition, with INR 1.75 Crore prize money being distributed amongst 330 winners so far.

Organized on the country’s No. 1 online gaming platform from 6th to 15th March, AOPS is expected to witness more than 15,000 registrations across all the 41 tournaments. In the February AOPS series, the tournament series paid out a record 2,000 entries, while the players count in the March edition is expected to exceed 2,000 players, which clearly depicts the popularity of the event that has offered a thrilling platform for poker players across the country.

The top five winners that made it big, include Jayjit Ray (pokerminator) who won INR 10,26,990 in winnings in the tournament- ‘Mega Suits’, followed by Rohit Mishra (rohit22rm) who won INR 7,33,594 in the same tournament. In the ‘AOPS Millions’ tournament Gaurav Sood (gauravarod) took home INR 8,75,000, in winnings. Additionally, in the ‘AOPS Whale’ tournament the first rank was secured by Vinayak Bajaj (bhai_on_mary_jane) with INR 6,18,593 winnings followed by the second rank holder Prati (Abhishin) who won INR 5,34,632 prize money.

Post this, the biggest event of the series – Main Event boasting a 2 Crore GTD prize pool will be organized from 13th- 15th March.

Being the leader in the industry, Adda52 is well-known for offering the highest GTD prize pools in the industry. “AOPS March edition, exceeded players’ expectations after the February edition in all areas,” said Naveen Goyal, CEO of Adda52.com, “We are continuously striving towards making this poker tournament even bigger and better after the phenomenal response that we have received in the previous editions. AOPS is one of the largest online poker series on Adda 52, and we are determined to bring something more grandiose and bigger every time. We would like to thank all the poker enthusiasts who actively participate in the event. Adda52 wishes heartiest congratulations to all the winners!”

The tremendous success of the series has proved that Indian players are longing for competitions with affordable buy-ins, balanced field size and mega prize pools. With the continued success of AOPS we shall expect many more such tournaments to be organized in the near future.

About Adda52:

Founded in 2011, Adda52.com is the pioneer of online Poker in India. With the help of award-winning technology, the card game has been made available across the web, mobile and app platforms.

Poker is not just any card game, but a learning tool that enhances one’s mathematical and observation skills. Adda52.com, having 2 Mn+ registered users, offers a safe and secure platform to play the highly entertaining card game anytime and from anywhere. iTech, a world-leading testing and certification laboratory for Online Gaming systems has certified the site to be fair with a reliable and resilient system. Apart from hosting thrilling and action-packed online cash games and tournaments, Adda52.com also organizes the Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT), which is India’s biggest offline Poker tournament held in Goa and Sikkim. It is also the exclusive Brand License partner for the World Poker Tour (WPT), an international Poker tournament series. Delta Corp Limited, the only listed gaming and hospitality company in India, has acquired the company which owns and operates the online skill gaming portal Adda52.com.

