Delaware and New Jersey report solid growth in February

February was a pretty good month for east coast gambling, as both New Jersey and Delaware report growth in revenue. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) and Delaware Lottery released their monthly figures on March 13.

Sports wagering continues to improve year over year in New Jersey, but took a slide from January. Revenues came in at $17 million, 33.8% higher than the $12.7 million last year. This figure was also 68.3% down from January’s strong $53.6 million.

This figure came from $494.8 million in total volume, 54.4% better year over year. $436.5m of that came online, with $58.3 million at retail sportsbooks. Total handle for 2020 so far has surpassed $1 billion.

For individual operators, Meadowlands was king with $11 million in revenue, a 35.8% yearly improvement. Resorts Digital brought in $4 million, Monmouth Park $1.2 million, and the Golden Nugget posted a loss of $444,311.

Online gambling improved dramatically, bringing in 63.7% more year-on-year for $52 million. Although the Golden Nugget struggled with sports betting, it was the leader in this area, bringing in $19.8 million, an 84.8% improvement. Resorts Digital followed with revenue of $12.5 million, and the Borgata climbed 80.6% to $8.1 million.

Casinos saw some growth too, with revenues increasing 11% to $218.3 million. Slots made up $157 million of that figure, and table games $61.3 million.

All combined New Jersey Gambling improved in February by 19.1% year over year, reaching $287.3 million, outpacing 2019’s year to date figures by 24.8%.

Delaware also improved, but not as significantly. Online gaming revenue went up 18.3% year on year, reaching $324,958. Similar to New Jersey’s sports betting, this is down month on month, but wagers were up 9.3%.

Of those figures, video lottery games did best, taking in $210,695. Table games followed with $83,392, and poker generated $30,871 in rake.

Of the three operators, Delaware Park did best, collecting $122,590 in revenue off $4.1 million in wagers. Dover Downs did ok too with $117,262 in revenue off $3.6 million in wagers. Harrington Raceway also improved year over year, but only brought in $85,105 on $2.2 million in wagers.

Altogether, Delaware’s total revenue for the year to date has been $712,823, up 28.6% from $554,233 in 2019. This has been off an 22.6% increase in player spending, which has been $20.1million so far.

