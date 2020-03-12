Raketech’s acquisition of Lead Republik boosts global network

BUSINESS

On March 11, online affiliate and content marketing provider Raketech confirmed that they had completed their acquisition of the iGaming affiliate network Lead Republik. This should help the company to strengthen its position as they look to further their global expansion strategy.

Raketech explained that they had “delivered on an important milestone on the company’s geographical expansion strategy by announcing that it acquires all assets of Lead Republik Ltd.” They added that the acquisition should mean that “Raketech’s revenues outside the Nordics are expected to reach approximately 20 percent of the group’s total revenues.”

The purchase price for Lead Republik was €1.4 million, with the possibility of additional payments being made dependent upon performance measures being met. As part of the acquisition, all of the staff at Lead Republik will join Raketech.

Raketech CEO Oskar Mühlbach stated, “This acquisition is ticking a lot of strategic boxes, as it gives us further footprint in markets important for our key partners at the same time as it contributes with technical know-how in form of a high qualitative technical platform together within competence within conversion optimization and paid media. We further see strong synergies when combining Lead Republik’s offering with our know-how, within organic search.”

The CEO added, “I am furthermore really glad to have the brilliant Lead Republik team on board and to be able to conclude that the Sellers will continue their involvement for the upcoming 12 months in order to secure a smooth handover and accelerate further expansion into new markets.”

This is the second major move by Raketech within the last nine months. In June, they announced the launch of CasinoFever.ca, a new online casino website tailored specifically for the Canadian market. This move was hailed as an opportunity for Canadians to have an opening to the online casino world, while also offering Raketech a foothold into North America.

Raketech initially provided their expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, and social media products to Nordic countries as well as to the U.K. Now they have expanded into Germany, Canada, and New Zealand. Mühlbach said that he expects that they will accelerate their expansion efforts into new markets in the next 12 months.

