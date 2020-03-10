Chamber of Commerce supports southern Mass. gambling expansion

BUSINESS

While a Massachusetts legislative considers a bill that would allow for a proposed racetrack and casino to be built in Wareham, one group seems to be solidly behind the legislation. The South Shore Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have provided their endorsement for House Bill 4070.

In a letter written to Representative Susan Williams-Gifford, author of the bill, South Shore Chamber President and CEO Peter Forman wrote:

“We find it troubling that Southeastern Massachusetts is almost effectively blocked under current law from even considering a gaming option. Your legislation will enable an open and competitive process that will lead to the best possible solution for the region, one that compliments the tourism industry and the region’s economic strength.”

The bill would grant the Gaming Commission the authority to offer a slots-only license for a business in the South Coast and Cape Cod Region. It would also have the option to grant a full scale casino license, but not both.

The legislation had initially been offered in October, where it was then sent to the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. They were supposed to have provided a report on their findings earlier this year, but that was delayed and a second reporting date was set. That now will be delayed as well.

Developers are still hoping for a June 1 date to be set to grant the license. The Notos Group is the developer behind a planned $300 million Wareham Park project, and they have already asked the state lawmakers to support the bill. Now, the additional endorsement of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce should carry some weight with the committee.

The chamber represents 1300 business members across a 25-community region, carrying a great deal of clout. They describe the project as something that is “worthy of study and consideration” and have voiced their support for the Notos development group, stating that they would ensure that it was a “high-quality project” should the bill pass.

The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, whivh serves Wareham, Bourne and Sandwich, has not taken any position on the casino legislation.

There is some opposition to the bill. Senator Marc Pacheco, who represents Wareham, recently stated that the bill would change the “collective vision” of the 2011 law, which called for the design and development of three resort-style casinos and a lone slots parlor. He is attempting to stop the bill, believing that the original strategy would “be best for our economy and creating jobs equitably in each region.”

Comments