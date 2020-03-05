Informative Fireside Chat at Prague Gaming Summit 2020 with Dr. Simon Planzer (PLANZER LAW) and Justin Franssen (Kalff Katz & Franssen)

PRESS RELEASES

Fireside Chat between important figures of the gambling industry at Prague Gaming Summit 2020.

There are just 3 days left until the 4th edition of the Prague Gaming Summit will open its doors and the organizer would like to point out that you lookout for a very informative Fireside Chat in the program.

As you may know, compared to other traditional presentation formats, a fireside chat is an informal, yet structured dialogue between a speaker and a moderator, who focuses on adding a casual tone to the conversation while providing massive value to the audience. And European Gaming Media and Events organized conferences have the best of them.

On the 6th of March at Vienna House Andel’s Prague, Dr. Simon Planzer (Founder and Partner of PLANZER LAW) and Justin Franssen (Partner at Kalff Katz & Franssen) will add another chapter in the history book of Fireside Chats of the industry. Expect a hot conversation, given the fact that the Dutch market is going through some important changes and Justin Franssen, is a key figure of the gambling industry in the Netherlands.

Make sure you take advantage of this unique opportunity of learning and networking with the gambling industry via the Prague Gaming Summit platform, book your ticket now in order to avoid disappointment. The seats are limited!

Dr. Simon Planzer is a partner at PLANZER LAW, a Zurich-based gaming law boutique.

PLANZER LAW’s team provides strategic, regulatory and legal advice to companies, regulators and other stakeholders across all areas of the gaming and entertainment industry.

The firm’s primary focus is on EU/EEA gaming law, compliance issues such as AML as well as Swiss gaming law and related commercial, corporate and financial matters.

Dr. Simon Planzer is a General Member of the International Masters of Gaming Law. An alumnus of the College of Europe, he specialised early on in EU affairs and gaming law, working at the EFTA Court, the legal service of the EFTA Secretariat and as research fellow in European business law.

Dr. Simon Planzer is the author of the monograph (PhD) ‘Empirical Views on European Gambling Law and Addiction’(2014) and the book chapter ‘Gambling Law’ in The Handbook of EEA Law (2016), both published by Springer International Publishing. Simon also works as a Lecturer in Law at the University of St.Gallen where he teaches European Economic Law. He studied and did research i.a. at Harvard University, the College of Europe and the European University Institute.

Dr. Simon Planzer, founding partner of PLANZER LAW has recently received the recognition from Chambers & Partners and has been listed as a global gaming law expert. Clients and firms across many practice areas and geographies have trusted Chambers’ research for nearly 30 years.

Dr. Simon Planzer, founder of Planzer Law, is endorsed by interviewees (Chambers & Partners) as “absolutely excellent” and “the top Swiss lawyer” for gaming. He is actively involved in the shaping of gaming regulations in Switzerland, regularly interacting with the authorities, as well as providing regulatory advice to private clients. Based in Zürich, he is additionally active representing fantasy sports companies.

Justin Franssen is an attorney at law and partner at Kalff Katz & Franssen, where he leads the Gaming Practice. His comprehensive advisory and litigation practice regularly deals with sector-specific acquisitions and complex public affairs processes.

Prior to his admission to the Dutch Bar, Justin acted as general counsel for a gaming developer in Amsterdam and New York. His career as an attorney at law began at an associate firm of KPMG, where he founded their European Gaming & Entertainment Services Group. He subsequently spent 12 years as head of the Gaming, Sports & Entertainment practice group at a medium-sized law firm in Amsterdam.

Justin regularly publishes in national and international professional journals, is a frequent speaker at sector events and conferences, and is on the editorial boards of Gaming Law Review & Economics and Online Gambling Lawyer. He is a board member of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL). Justin is also a member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA) and holds a seat on the Advisory Board of the International Research Institute for Gambling and Gaming in Bonn.

Justin has received no less than eight consecutive Band 1 ranking in the Chambers Global Guide.

About Prague Gaming Summit

Even from its inaugural edition in 2017, Prague Gaming Summit has been considered as the leading event in the region which offers a priceless opportunity for local and international operators to get together yearly to network and learn. The conference has recorded considerable growth during the 2018 edition and continues to bring the quality platform with which usual delegates have already gotten used too. You can read the post-event reports from the earlier events on the following links 2017 / 2018 / 2019

For more details visit www.praguegamingsummit.com

Comments