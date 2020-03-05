BET2020 & iGaming Business and iGB Affiliate cooperation to reach new heights! What are the expected benefits?

PRESS RELEASES

Become inspired by the greatest in the industry, establish friendships with those from whom you can learn significant things, and surround yourself with individuals who are willing to share their many years of experience. BET2020, which will be held between April 7-9 at an iconic Old Billingsgate venue, proposes you to take a step in the right direction. We are keen to become partners with iGaming Business and IGB Affiliate – together we can take a step towards achieving a prosperous future for the gambling industry.

iGaming Business and iGB Affiliate are part of Clarion Events – a large iGaming industry event organiser with thousands of followers across the globe. It is one of the industry’s best meeting places and platforms for those who are looking for new business partners, investors, and decisions that will enable the increase of brand awareness as well as profitability.

Join one of the best iGaming communities attending various events throughout the year including iGB Affiliate London, iGB Affiliate Berlin, iGB Affiliate Amsterdam, and the iGB Affiliate Awards.

In just two conference days, we will share with you the vast experience of over 30 BET2020 experts. We have prepared 6 blocks that will affect and unveil the most important main verticals of the gambling business in general. Two of the conference’s blocks will be held in the special workshop format organised and moderated by iGaming Business and iGB Affiliate: IGB Workshop & IGB Affiliate Workshop.

The voice of block “FUTURE OF GAMBLING INDUSTRY. INNOVATIVE PROFITABLE TECHNOLOGIES” will be Josie Watson, Commercial Content Editor of iGaming Business.

The workshop will put all cards on the table and will unveil which allies’ innovative technologies really have an impact on the gambling industry. Together with top experts, we will consider which technologies are worthy of your attention.

Why can only some of them benefit in 2020? How can they be implemented within your business? Get experience-tested answers, take insights – and get ahead of time!

Stephen Carter, Editorial Director of iGaming Business, will also moderate the conference block “AFFILIATE MARKETING. THE EVOLUTION!” Affiliate marketing is one of the fast-growing niches that is constantly expanding. But is it a true development, if nowadays customers increasingly face affiliate marketing fraud? What is the future of affiliate marketing?

As part of the block, find out the most effective traffic acquisition strategy as well as the latest tips and fresh ideas to keep users on your website. Why is localisation so important for your offers?

Affiliate marketing in the mobile segment, local targeting, the active use of social traffic channels and other affiliate marketing steps that will entail a new stage of development: the evolution of affiliate marketing!

BET2020 & iGB have become friends in order to foresee each method of industry development in advance and calculate the most profitable path for new achievements. Be ahead of time with the best minds of the iGaming community!

And remember, the organisers have the best offers for affiliates, webmasters, and operators participating in the event. Grab your offer now!

The full agenda and a complete list of attendees is available on the website.

