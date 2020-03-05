Police arrest armed robbery suspect of blackjack winnings

BITCOIN

If you ever win big at the casino, it’s probably a good idea to check if you’re being followed. On March 3, police from Prince William, Virginia announced that they had arrested a man and were searching for two others in connection with a December robbery and shooting involving a Dale City who won big at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The victim, 33 years old, had a perticularly good night at the casino on December 19, winning $39,000 playing blackjack. Surveillance footage shows a group of men followed them as they exited the casino.

On their drive home, they stopped at a Woodbridge, Virginia gas station. That’s when their pursuers made themsleves known.“As they exited the car, they were approached by multiple masked men who had just pulled into the driveway behind them.” Officer Renee Carr explained.

The group of masked men shot the victim and took his money. They also took the winnings of his acquaintance, but left him unharmed.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound and several injuries to his upper body, believed to be inflicted as part of the assault. He was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since recuperated and been released.

A police search warrant obtained by the violent crimes unit led to the apprehension of one man in connection with the robbery and shooting. That suspect was Javontae Renard Smallwood, 27, who was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with two counts of armed robbery.

The other two men that police are searching for our Tavon Everett Lee Vines, 27, and Daquan Artis Tinker, 23, both of whom also reside in Washington, D.C. Both men are sought on one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery.

