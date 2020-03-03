Key Games on Tuesday CBB betting board

SPORTS

Hard as it may be to believe, this is the last Tuesday of college basketball’s regular season. In fact, there are several mid-major conference tournaments getting underway Tuesday.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

Arguably the biggest NCAA Tournament bubble game of the night is from the SEC as Mississippi State (19-10) visits South Carolina (17-12) – by all accounts both are on the wrong side of the bubble currently. The winner here would seem to have the upper hand in terms of a potential bid with all other things being equal, and that’s definitely the Bulldogs if they prevail.

That’s because MSU beat visiting South Carolina 79-76 on February 19. Bulldogs star Reggie Perry had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. USC was down 11 with under four minutes left and got as close as a point but could never draw even. The Gamecocks are -3 this time, and both teams are 10-5 ATS in their past 15 this year.

Also from the SEC, Tennessee (16-13) visits No. 6 Kentucky (24-5). Might be a bit of a trap game for the Wildcats after they clinched the 49th regular-season conference title in school history with Saturday’s 73-66 win over No. 15 Auburn to split the season series. If the Cats manage to win out through the SEC Tournament, they have a chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee was an excellent team last year and reached the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance, but Coach Rick Barnes lost a ton of talent off that squad and the disappointing Vols will not be playing in this year’s NCAA Tournament barring a run to the SEC Tournament title. UT lost 77-64 at home to Kentucky on February 8 and the Cats are -8.5 here. They are 11-1 SU in their last 12 at home in this series.

No. 9 Maryland (23-6) can clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with a win at Rutgers (18-11), which is also on the NCAA Tournament bubble thanks to a three-game losing streak. An upset of the Terps would probably lock up a bid. This is the Scarlet Knights’ home finale and they have dominated there with a 17-1 record. Rutgers lost at Maryland on February 4, 56-51. The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24 percent. Rutgers is 0-8 against Maryland since both teams joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Terps are 1-4-1 ATS in their past six this season and are +1.5.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 16 Michigan State (20-9) visits No. 20 Penn State (21-8) with the Spartans looking for payback. PSU won in East Lansing on February 4, 75-70. It was the Lions’ first victory there since 2009 and just the second in 25 games. MSU is -2 but 3-8 ATS in its past 11 on the road.

