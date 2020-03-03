Scout Gaming publishes Q4 2019: Revenues increased 117% to mSEK 10.0

PRESS RELEASES

”I’m happy to once again report a quarter undergoing solid growth, revenues increased by 117% to mSEK 10.0. We are experiencing an accelerating global demand for Scout Gaming’s products, which has resulted in an increased client activity both in terms of number of clients and number of products launched on each client.

Scout Gaming Operator Trading Index which illustrates the underlying client activity amounted to 1035, which is more than a tenfold increase since initiation and compared to the corresponding quarter previous year an increase amounting to 66%. The current growth is a result of previous signed agreements and proves that we are starting to experience results from previous investments in product and organization.

EBITDA improved from mSEK -15.8 to mSEK -8.1. Cash flows from operating activities improved from mSEK -11.2 to mSEK -2.6 during the current fourth quarter. We have a situation where we both have positive operational cash flow and EBITDA result within reach but also facing great growth possibilities.”

Extract from CEO Andreas Ternstrom’s commentary to the Year-end Report.

Quarter: October – December 2019

• Revenues increased to mSEK 10.0 (4.6), corresponding to a growth of 117% compared to same quarter last year

• EBITDA improved to mSEK -8.1 (-15.8)

• Net result improved to mSEK -13.3 (-17.8)

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.9 (-1.4)

• Operator trading index (which illustrates the underlying client activity) increased to 1035 (625), a growth of 66%.

• Scout Gaming Group successfully launched with the operator brand Betway, initially for the African market under Betway’s African licensee partner. Betway was founded in 2006 and is among the leading global operators. The brand is currently operating under local licences in a number of jurisdictions.

• Scout Gaming Group appointed Terje Bolstad to Group COO. Terje has an overall organizational responsibility for the Group as it now moves into an intense growth phase.

Full year: January – December 2019

• Revenues increased to mSEK 25.7 (14.6)

• EBITDA was mSEK -42.8 (-37.0)

• Net result was mSEK -52.2 (-45.8)

• Earnings per share amounted to -3,8 kr (-3,6)

Events after the period ended

• Scout Gaming Group entered into an omni-channel agreement with Allbet to deliver the company’s Daily Fantasy Sports platform. Allbet is currently operating in the locally licensed Namibian market both online and land-based.

• Scout Gaming Group conducted directed share issues corresponding to approximately mSEK 36 towards institutional and industrial investors. Subscribers were Topline Capital Management, Tekkorp LLC, Enlabs AB (publ), Knutsson Holdings AB, and Novobis AB among others.

• Scout Gaming Group will supply Norsk Tipping with its fully fantasy sports offering after winning a tender and signing a contract with the Norwegian state-governed entity.

• Scout Gaming has entered into an agreement with Bet Entertainment Technologies to deliver the company’s Daily Fantasy Sports platform. The agreement gives Bet Entertainment Technologies full access to Scout Gaming’s DFS platform enabling them to offer a complete Daily Fantasy Sports solution to all its customers in the international market. Bet Entertainment has growing operations in South America and is active in Portugal with bet.pt, considered to be the largest sports operator in the locally licensed Portuguese market.

• Scout Gaming Group has signed a distribution agreement with NetEnt, which will give NetEnt’s customers access to Scout Gaming’s entire product offering. Scout Gaming is currently being integrated on NetEnt’s platform and will be available to NetEnt’s customers shortly.

For additional information, please contact:

Andreas Ternström, CEO

Tel: +46 706 770 660

E-mail: [email protected]

Billy Degerfeldt, CFO & Investor Relations

Tel: +46 758 16 68

E-mail: [email protected].

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports. The company offers a flexible and customizable network based Fantasy Sports solution with support for most sports and leagues. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway and Lviv, Ukraine. Sales, support and product management is handled from the office in Malta. Scout Gaming is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Redeye AB. Contact details: [email protected], +46 (0)8 121 576 90.

