Gaming innovation Group: Notices from Written Resolution

Reference is made to the announcement published by Gaming Innovation Group Inc. on 14 February 2020 regarding divesting its B2C vertical to Betsson Group and the notices of Written Resolutions from Gaming Innovation Group Plc. to the bondholders relating to each of GIGLTD01 (ISIN NO0010787120) and GIGPLC02 (ISIN NO0010858400) published 14 February 2020.

The proposed resolutions were today adopted with the requisite majority, see attached notices from Nordic Trustee AS. The written resolutions approve to use the proceeds from the divestment to repay the 2017 – 2020 bond and to extend the repayment from the maturity date in March 2020 until 22 April 2020.

Expected completion of the divestment of the B2C vertical to Betsson is mid April 2020, due to the necessary time to finalize the ongoing compulsory regulatory approvals from merger control authorities.

For further questions to the Bond Trustee, please contact Ellen Søiland, [email protected].

For further questions to the Issuer, please contact Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected] .

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, at 13:40 CET on 2 March 2020.

