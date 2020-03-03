G2E Asia postpones 2020 trade show

PRESS RELEASES

Macau – March 03, 2020 – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia – the marketplace for the Asian gaming and entertainment industry – is postponing G2E Asia to July 28-30, 2020 at the Venetian Macao.

G2E Asia and its organizers, the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions, fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to participate in this event. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and related travel and commercial restrictions make those preparations too difficult to hold the show as originally planned.

“Like all of you, we have carefully monitored this global health crisis. Our top priority is ensuring a safe environment for employees, customers, and exhibitors at G2E Asia,” said Josephine Lee, chief operating officer, Reed Exhibitions China. “We made this decision in consultation with our exhibitors and the Macao government, and out of an abundance of caution. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and thank our customers for their continued support of G2E Asia.”

G2E Asia will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with all G2E Asia stakeholders to provide updates as available.

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming–entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association (AGA)

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading event organizer, with over 500 events in 30 countries, and a staff of 3,900 exhibition specialists. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

