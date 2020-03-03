IGT narrows net loss, pays down debt, hopes virus goes away

BUSINESS

Gaming technology supplier and lottery operator International Game Technology (IGT) reported another net loss in 2019, although it was a slightly smaller net loss than the year before.

Figures released Tuesday show IGT’s revenue in the final three months of 2019 falling 1.6% year-on-year to $1.25b, and while operating income effectively doubled to $81m, around $102m in unfavorable currency fluctuations meant the company booked a net loss of $167.7m for the quarter.

Full-year revenue totaled $4.79b, down 1.5% from 2018, while operating income also fell 1.5% to $637m while net income dipped 2.5% to $111.7m. However, nearly $131m was owed to non-controlling interests, which left IGT with a net loss of $19m for the year, a slight improvement over the $21.4m loss in 2018.

IGT CEO Marco Sala chose to look on the bright side, saying the company had grown global gaming product sales by more than one-fifth in 2019, thanks to new games and higher unit shipments, while global lottery same-store revenue also improved. Sala noted that IGT had paid $380m of its $7.76b debt, leaving the company in “strong financial condition.” Investors found the word ‘strong’ somewhat subjective, as the stock is currently trading down around 7% on the day.

For the fourth quarter, IGT’s North American Gaming & Interactive segment reported revenue up 9% to $300m as a 13% rise in product sales offset a 6% decline in gaming services revenue. The unit’s operating income was up one-third to $68m on strong terminal, software and system sales.

The North American Lottery unit saw its revenue fall 9% to $279m while operating income slid 30% to $51m due to a paucity of mega-jackpots compared with Q418.

The International segment’s revenue inched up 2% to $226m, with a major Swedish product VLT order leading to significant growth in terminal sales ($77m, +21%). Lottery services were up 5% to $75m, which helped offset a one-fifth decline in gaming services.

In Italy, revenue slipped 3% to $448m due to declines in lottery services ($194m, -4%) and gaming services ($171m, -11%). Operating income was down 4% to $113m as the market’s new machine gaming taxes took their toll.

Looking ahead, IGT expects operating income to come in between $740m-$790m this year, although the company isn’t factoring in any potential impact by the coronavirus, which has established a firm foothold in Italy at present. Italy announced 400 new cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,502 and deaths to 79.

Comments