Digitain wins Best Betting Product of the Year at the RGW Awards 2019

Leading provider scoops prestigious prize at Russian Gaming Week with pioneering platform

7th June, 2019 – Leading platform provider Digitain has been awarded Best Betting Product of the Year at Moscow’s Russian Gaming Week Awards 2019.

The judging panel, featuring key industry stakeholders, was uniquely impressed by Digitain’s sportsbook platform and trading tools which are customised for the demands of live sports betting and have been readily pressed into service with operators worldwide.

The award follows a particularly productive year for Digitain, which has seen it expand its global footprint from Europe, through Asia and on to Africa and LatAm, with the industry’s most flexible, scalable and efficient sports betting platform.

Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

The RGW Awards recognises the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from across the igaming industry. The winners were announced on Thursday 6th June at a gala ceremony held in the Russian capital.

Suren Khachatryan, CCO at Digitain, said: “We’re thrilled to have claimed this title of Best Betting Product at the RGW Awards. The win reflects the hard work which the entire team at Digitain has put in over the past 12 months.

“Not only does it highlight our efforts in taking spors betting and casino to the next level through innovation, but also our commitment to helping our partners achieve their ambitions through reliable and proven technology. It’s a wonderful endorsement.

“Digitain are looking forward to the second half of 2019. Africa has represented a very large growth area in recent history, Asia is now following suit, while the U.S. is clearly becoming very interesting as it opens up state-by-state. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

About Digitain

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 400 of the brightest trading minds in the gaming industry (part of a wider workforce of over 1,000 staff) with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

