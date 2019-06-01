CalvinAyre.com June 2019 Featured Conferences & Events

CONFERENCES

WhichBingo Awards

The WhichBingo Awards is back for its six straight year. The event, which will take place in London, promises to be its biggest to date, with five new categories introduced—three for slot sites and platforms, and two in new bingo categories—for a total of 18 categories.

The WhichBingo Awards 2019 is expected to draw nearly 200 of the most prestigious and influential players in the online gambling and bingo world. They include key decision makers from leading brands, software suppliers, and many influential industry peers. The event is free to attend for invited industry guests, but slots are limited.

What: WhichBingo Awards

When: June 26, 2019

Where: Madame Tussaud’s in London

Register: Online

Comments