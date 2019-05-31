Mansion confirms Irish licence

PRESS RELEASES

The Mansion Group have obtained their Irish betting licence for their sportsbook, MansionBet. Mansion’s three casino brands, MansionCasino, Slots Heaven, Casino.com will also be available to players in Ireland, with further plans to launch across other jurisdictions over the coming year.

With MansionBet launching last year, this will be the first time the company have been able to offer sports betting to the Irish market under a recognised brand.

Since its launch, the sportsbook has focused heavily on increasing brand awareness through sponsorship, including boxing, football and horse racing.

As Ireland gears up to play Gibraltar FC, also sponsored by Mansion, at the Aviva Stadium on Monday 10th June – this is perfect timing for MansionBet to be available to Irish bettors.

Karel Manasco, CEO of Mansion said: It’s exciting to have Mansion licenced within Ireland. We recognise the size of the competition, but with over 15 years’ experience in the industry and strong brand recognition, I believe we have the knowledge, paired with an impressive product to succeed.

About Mansion:

Awarded ‘Online Casino Operator of the Year’ at the 2018 International Gaming Awards and ‘Most Responsible Online Gambling Operator, Global 2018’ for the Capital Finance International Awards, the Mansion Group has firmly established itself as a leading provider of online gaming. With more than 15 years’ experience in the gaming industry, Mansion Group enjoys an international player base and a strong market share.

The group has a selection of popular online casinos, including flagship brand Casino.com, MansionCasino, Slots Heaven, and a sportsbook, MansionBet. The portfolio of brands boasts exciting games from top providers and features betting on multiple markets across a whole host of different sports.

