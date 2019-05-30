Digitain joins Russian Gaming Week 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Digitain announces its participation in Russian Gaming Week on June 6 -7 in Moscow, exhibiting a number of advanced gaming and betting developments.

Meeting us at Stand B2, attendees will be introduced to Digitain’s industry-leading products, among which is Digitain’s Platform, which provides operators a friction-less plug-in Sportsbook and Casino Modules that more than hold their own in the competitive gaming industry, our easily integrated P2P games and many others. Amongst the advanced solutions are our Sports betting applications, which provide a native view, user-friendly interface and higher performance for mobile users and Casino offering over 3,000+ Casino Games, enhanced with brand new features.

In Moscow, Digitain aims to network directly with decision-makers and come up with their innovative updates for the igaming industry. Meet Digitain at Russian Gaming Week on June 6 – 7 at Stand B2.

