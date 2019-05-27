Upcoming Events in Asia! – Book Now

PRESS RELEASES

Eventus International has had great success in hosting events in Asia and we are proud to be expanding even further in this market.

We are excited to add a new addition to our extensive list of events, namely the inaugural Affiliate Conference & Expo (ACE) 2019, focusing on the mastery of gaining online traffic through affiliate marketing and affiliate marketing itself. Attendees can expect to leave with a solid understanding of the Asian Affiliate Market and the opportunities available therein.

Eventus International will also bring the 3rd installment of SPiCE India back to the shores of Goa in 2020. The Eventus team expects SPiCE 2020 to be even bigger and better than before, as more companies confirm their attendance well in advance! Eventus aims to grow the event even further with brand new hot topics and discussions in order to ‘SPiCE’ things up yet again for all industry professionals from India and the world over.

Here follows more information about each of our events in Asia:

SPICE 2020:

About the event:

Date: 25 – 27 March 2020

Location: Goa, India

Following the groundbreaking SPiCE 2019, attended to capacity and greatly supported by the gaming fraternity in India and the world over, the summit succeeded in bringing together key stakeholders instrumental to the future of betting and gaming in India.

With an agenda designed to illuminate the status quo – and consider the case for legalisation and regulation, exploring commercial opportunities, responsible gambling and consumer protection, legislation and regulation as a vehicle to ensure betting integrity – this event allows for frank discussion and debate on the future of betting, gaming and gaming in India.

India is renowned for its different spices and masalas. Eventus International is excited for yet another year of adding even more flavour to SPiCE 2020!

Register/View More

Sponsor or Exhibit: [email protected]

ACE 2019:

About the event:

Date: 21 – 22 November 2019

Location: Manila, Philippines

One of the most important ways to drive sales and online traffic is through affiliate marketing. It has become a widely used marketing strategy across different industries. Nowadays, eCommerce businesses are used to reach worldwide audiences. It is a competitive industry with rapid global growth. Asia Pacific leads in terms of payment innovation, particularly mobile commerce. Because of this, more marketers and entrepreneurs are giving importance to unique user experiences and customer engagement. The Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2018 report indicates that over 50% of online shopping in the world takes place in the Asia-Pacific region. China, Japan, and South Korea are one of the global leaders, but regional growth leaders for the next five years include India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

From the producers of market-leading conferences and exhibitions, Eventus International presents The Affiliate Conference & Expo (ACE) 2019 in Asia for the first time in Manila, Philippines. Attendees will gain an understanding of the biggest opportunities in the Asian affiliate industry as well as its latest trends and innovations. Do not miss the chance to network with the industry leading Super Affiliates, most prominent regional field experts & speakers, along with top industry investors & advertisers.

The two-day programme has been designed to give all publishers, consumers, networks and brands from all aspects of the industry the right knowledge and strategies to keep up with technological advancements in the industry. Together, we can shape the future of affiliate marketing in Asia.

Register/View More

Sponsor or Exhibit: [email protected]

Register now to claim up to US$ 200 OFF your Delegate passes to ACE2019 and SPiCE2020! (Valid until 31 May 2019)

Comments