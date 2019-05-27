Post-Event: The Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit and Awards (MARE BALTICUM) sets a precedent in the region

PRESS RELEASES

Vilnius – 27 May 2019 – The second edition of MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit took place on the 9th of May in Vilnius and has set a precedent in the region, being confirmed as the only quality conference in the region that gathers a high number of delegates and provides quality content about the Baltic and Scandinavian region.

The 2019 edition of the conference gathered +100 industry stakeholders and managed to almost double the size of the inaugural event which was held in Riga in 2018.

With this occasion, the organizers (European Gaming Media and Events) would like to thank the supporting sponsors of the unique boutique style conference and the praises go to:

• NetEnt – Main Stage Sponsor

• Tom Horn Gaming – Silver Sponsor

• SBTech – Lanyards Sponsor

• NSoft – General Sponsor

• Play’n GO – General Sponsor

• Ondato – General Sponsor

• Tal Ron, Drihem and Co. Law Firm – Legal and Banking Sponsor

• PLANZER LAW, Zurich – European Regulatory Sponsor

• Hyperon Tech – Technological Sponsor

• BETEGY – Technological Sponsor

• ConnectPay – Payments Sponsor

The agenda of the conference included several panel discussions, an exclusive IMGL MasterClass, unique and informative keynote presentations, a fireside chat, several networking opportunities and last but not least the inaugural BSG Awards (Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards) which rewarded the top 21 companies from the Baltic Sea region for their hard work.

The attending delegates had the unique opportunity to hear the recent updates and enjoy network sessions with some of the leading names of the industry. You can find the full list of speakers below at the end of the press release!

The audio recordings of the panel discussions and videos will are available for European Gaming PREMIUM Members.

“MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit 2019 in Vilnius was a great opportunity for us to meet new friends and grow our family in the Baltic and Scandinavian region. We are so happy to see that the MARE BALTICUM series has been taken as a breath of fresh air by the industry and the 2019 edition consolidates our footprint in the region as a key event and source of information. We would also like to congratulate the winners of the inaugural BSG Awards and we will be back in 2020 with an even bigger and more interactive conference.” stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder, Co-Owner and Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

You can view the full official image gallery on the following link.

BSG Awards 2019 – The Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards

The inaugural Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards (BSG Awards) was be held during the second edition of MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit and rewarded the hard work of companies (gaming software suppliers, operators and service providers) that are active in the Baltic and Scandinavian region.

The official list of winners can be found below:

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best eSports Service Provider in the Baltics 2019 – UltraPlay

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best eSports Service Provider in the Nordics 2019 – Sportradar

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports Provider in the Baltics 2019 – Golden Race

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports Provider in the Nordics 2019 – NSoft

• Casino Operators: Best Online Casino in the Baltics 2019 – Optibet

• Casino Operators: Best Online Casino in the Nordics 2019 – Betsson

• Sportsbetting Operators: Best Sports Betting Operator in the Baltics 2019 – Tonybet

• Sportsbetting Operators: Best Sports Betting Operator in the Nordics 2019 – Bet365

• B2B Providers (Sports): Rising Star in Baltic Sports Betting Technology 2019 – Inplaynet

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best Sports Betting Innovation in the Baltics 2019 – BetConstruct

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best Sports Betting Provider in the Baltics 2019 – SBTech

• B2B Providers (Casino): Best Online Casino Provider in the Baltics 2019 – SoftGamings

• B2B Providers (Casino): Best Online Casino Innovator in the Baltics 2019 – Tom Horn Gaming

• B2B Providers (Casino): Rising Star in Baltic Online Casino Technology 2019 – Tom Horn Gaming

• Connected Services – Payment Providers: Best Payment Service Provider in the Baltics 2019 – ConnectPay

• B2B Providers (Sports): Rising Star in Nordic Sports Betting Technology 2019 – Altenar

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best Sports Betting Innovation in the Nordics 2019 – BetConstruct

• B2B Providers (Sports): Best Sports Betting Provider in the Nordics 2019 – SBTech

• B2B Providers (Casino): Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics 2019 – NetEnt

• B2B Providers (Casino): Best Online Casino Innovator in the Nordics 2019 – Play’n GO

• Connected Services – Payment Providers: Best Payment Service Provider in the Nordics 2019 – Trustly

The 2020 edition of MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit will be held in one of the following two destinations, Tallinn (Estonia) or Copenhagen (Denmark), based on a final surveying and strategy setting.

The team is already working hard on their next events and they look forward to seeing you in Budapest at CEEGC & CEEG Awards and in Milan at European Gaming Congress!

Here are a few of the testimonials that have left by the attending delegates of the 2019 edition of MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit:

Anastasios (Tassos) Panagiotaros (Sales Director at Golden Race – Virtual Sports & Betting Solutions)

“MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit reconfirmed the Organizers’ efficacy, to bring together the region’s main stakeholders, for structured and multi-faceted interactive discussions. In parallel to the educational aspect, though, it offered the chance of personalized networking, in a relaxed and unpretentious way. I look already forward to the next edition!”

Ineta Mačinskienė (Head of Sales at ConnectPay)

“MBGS is focused on people looking for collaboration with well-known companies in the Gaming industry.”

Lyubomira Petrova (Chief Marketing Officer at UltraPlay)

“I had the pleasure to speak at Mare Balticum Gaming Summit and present why eSports is going to play a key role in the gambling industry in 2020 and beyond. Discussing what the future holds for the industry, we see the tremendous growth of eSports and its importance in terms of betting and player’s engagement.”

Margo Prylypska (Director of International Sales at Hyperion Tech)

“We would like to thank Zoltan and Betty for another great event! The organization was at a very high level, great timing and amazing people attending the event! It is definitely the best place to meet good old friends and partners, as well as find new ones and of course, get insights about things happening in the iGaming industry!”

Jaka Repanšek (Media and Gaming Expert)

“Great event. Great timing. Great location.”

Domenico Mazzola (Commercial Director at Altenar)

“MBGS was a pearl in the sea of so many conferences around the world. Such interesting panels! Zoltan and Betty did a great job inviting so many relevant people from the industry, regulators, and from governments putting all of them together to discuss regulations, exchanging ideas, and solutions on how different countries regulate the gambling sector. A must-attend event!”

Kristina Bučinskaitė (Customer Experience Manager at ConnectPay)

“Well organized, industry-focused event. It is a great opportunity to connect with potential clients, partners and create valuable business relationships. Looking forward to the next year!”

Agnė Galvelytė (Head of Legal and Compliance at Matching Visions)

“Great conference, bringing together regulators, legal specialists, and igaming business professionals. Perfect opportunity to catch up with the latest developments in the region and the industry.”

Dainis Niedra (Regional Director Baltics at Enlabs – Optibet)

“This is a very nice initiative to create and develop such kind of event in the Baltic countries. By working together and establishing a strong base no matter is it compliance or marketing, we build the right environment for the future development of the business and society.

Baltics are small but at the same time are very different in many aspects. It’s becoming challenging to replicate the previous experience in the new markets and such events are here to help us. Organizational wise – on a very high level. It’s hard to say where did we benefit more – from the main event of from the networking parts.”

Sara Urbanovicova (Chief Commercial Officer at Tom Horn Gaming)

“This is a fantastic event and it is sure to establish itself as a must-attend conference in the diary for the online gaming community. Its Baltic and Scandinavian focus, with a careful selection of high-quality speakers on the panels, an amazing location, organizers’ dedication to creating a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, make it a one-of-a-kind event that proved to be really productive for us. We’re sure to return next year!”

Andrius Gabnys (founding attorney at Gabnys Law Firm, Ambassador of the MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit)

“MBGS2 was literally a very pleasing event. Both content-wise and visually. It’s one of those examples when you can feel it goes smooth throughout the whole event, where the interest of the audience is not lost somewhere in the middle, and you don’t find yourself waiting for something else, other than what is happening on stage. It’s where the organizational talent of Zoltan and Betty really kicks in. This second edition proves that the idea of having the Baltics and Scandinavia in a single event is spot on. It was a pleasure to serve as an ambassador of this event and already looking forward to the third edition.”

Andrius Čepkus (Chief Business Development Officer at Ondato)

“The event was very well organized. Especially networking breaks and how participants were seated, which opened many new networking and business opportunities. The content was very up to date and valuable. Thanks again for the great experience!“

The lectures and industry insight during the conference were given by:

Lolita Sumskaite (Head of Unit at Ministry of Finance, Lithuania), Rūta Giedrienė (Gaming Control Authority, Lithuania), Kaido Ulejev (Managing Director Baltics at Betsson Group), Karolis Gogaitis (General Manager at CBet.lt), Zlatan Omerspahić (Data Protection and Compliance Lawyer at NSoft), Robert Toth (Key Account Manager at Global Bet), Lyubomira Petrova (Chief Marketing Officer at UltraPlay), Signe Birne (Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection of the Republic of Latvia), Taivo Põrk (Ministry of Finance, Estonia), Linda Reneslāce (Associate at law firm Sorainen), Viktorija Antanaviciute (Managing Director at TonyBet), Margo Prylypska (Director of International Sales, Hyperion), Eduard Rogov (CMO at Quints.io), Paul Plewman (COO at CurrencyTransfer.com), Dr. Simon Planzer (Partner at PLANZER LAW, Zurich), Birgitte Sand (Director of the Danish Gambling Authority), Morten Ronde (CEO at Danish Online Gambling Association and Managing Partner at Nordic Gambling), Sissel Weitzhandler (Group Compliance Manager at Play’n GO), Gustaf Hoffstedt (General Secretary at the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling), Rolf Sims (Public Affairs Manager for Kindred Group in Norway and Board Chairman of the newly formed Norwegian Trade Association for Online Gambling Companies), Alex Kornilov (CEO & Founder at BETEGY), Bogdan Coman (Executive Director at Rombet), Martin Arendts (Founder of ARENDTS ANWAELTE), Julia Kotanko (Associate with Dr. Christian Rapani).

Special gratitude is also extended to the panel moderators for keeping the discussions flowing and educative:

Andrius Gabnys (Founder at Gabnys Law Firm), Jaka Repanšek (Media and Gaming Expert), Tal Itzhak Ron (Chairman & CEO at Tal Ron, Drihem & Co., Law Firm), Pieter Remmers (CEO at Assissa), and last but not least, Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Partner, MELCHERS LAW).

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

● CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

● CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

● Prague Gaming Summit

● Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

● Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

● EGC (European Gaming Congress)

● VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

