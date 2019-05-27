Lotto Starter platform powered by Eye Motion

PRESS RELEASES

Following our customers and market needs, Eye Motion is going to introduce our new product Lotto Starter platform, which is starter point for new iGaming operators, who wants to start their desired online lotto business.

We provide lotto content management system, which will give our customers control and setup their online platform as they want. After growing their business, Eye Motion will offer them to use social gaming platform, social betting platform to grow their business to a new level.

About Eye Motion:

Eye Motion is a B2B software provider for iGaming industry, which creates HTML5, branded slot games, Intellectual Property games with custom Eye engine, online casino platform and social gaming platform.

