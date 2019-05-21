QTech Games heads to Juegos Miami to broaden its LatAm influence

PRESS RELEASES

Leading distributor bound for Miami, emboldened by success of its gaming tournament tool

21st May 2019 – QTech Games is all packed for next week’s Juegos Miami summit where LatAm’s fastest-growing distributor will be adding further muscle to its growing portfolio of partnerships with suppliers and operators, following the success of its latest innovative tool.

This must-make gaming and entertainment summit runs from 29-31 May at The Biltmore Hotel, Miami, where QTech Games is rolling out its latest solutions and strategies, bringing operators the best slot games from the best suppliers, majoring in mobile content.

Earlier this year, cognisant of market demands, QTech launched the QT Tournament tool. It’s an industry-first for a platform, whereby any operator can create their own tournaments across the entire QTech portfolio of products, or the specific games or studios which they want to promote. Operator response has exceeded expectations with the next major tournament (sponsored by Habanero) already underway this month, featuring 140 different brands.

QTech Games boasts the broadest gaming portfolio around, localized and focused on LatAm regions (including Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Bolivia and Argentina) with native mobile apps, powerful reporting and marketing tools, and 24/7 local-language support. What’s more, it’s all accessible to operators via the quickest integration on the market.

Standing at the crossroads for every consequential industry channel in LatAm, Juegos Miami is an emerging force on the conference circuit, and a perfect place for distilling the salient industry trends across LatAm, and how best to accommodate and respond to them.

Staffan Cnattingius, QTech Games’ Global CCO, said: “It’s an ideal time for us to be returning to Miami. QTech Games is looking forward to networking with old friends and new partners at a summit which pulls together C-level execs, thought leaders and government officials in a bid to understand the forthcoming regulatory changes and demands in key jurisdictions.

“All sectors and channels of gaming are served under one roof at The Biltmore – it’s an event which caters for the rapidly growing needs of the industry’s Latin American and Caribbean stakeholders. Juegos Miami offers landmark opportunities to meet one-on-one with owners, buyers and influencers from across the continent and from all gaming disciplines and platforms.

“QTech Games knows a thing or two about succeeding in a fragmented domain. Operators need to customise the experience in order to earn the trust of both players and authorities. Varying cultural trends and sometimes conflicting legislation present both a challenge and an opportunity. One flexible, rapid integration to match up with any growth market is now the QTech calling card.”

Juegos Miami is the next stop on the tradeshow circuit for QTech Games, whose aim is to ensure its partners continue to surpass their rivals. To book a meeting at either gaming summit, simply email: [email protected].

For more information on this release please contact Square in the Air on [email protected].

About QTech:

QTech is the one of the world’s fastest-growing games distributors. Its mission is to find the best online (RNG) games in the world and distribute them to a burgeoning portfolio of global operators. Mobile games provide the central focus of the company, which is premised on a fully-owned and customised technical platform that affords games providers and operators the fastest, most effortless integration on the market. QTech boasts the broadest gaming portfolio around, localized and focused on LatAm regions including Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Bolivia and Argentina, with native mobile apps, powerful reporting and marketing tools, alongside 24/7 local-language support. QTech’s goal is to become the largest provider of digital gaming entertainment in emerging markets.

Comments