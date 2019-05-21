Patagonia portfolio gets a shot with Espresso Games deal

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday May 21st, 2019 – Patagonia Entertainment is heating up its standout Game Aggregation Platform by signing an agreement with bespoke games studio Espresso Games.

The highflying Italian casino games developer is to integrate a wide selection of titles onto Patagonia’s platform as it continues its expansion into the LatAm region. Espresso is renowned for its innovative Jackpots, which include Cross-game Jackpot tournaments, Multi-player Jackpot Requests and Progressive Reel Jackpots.

Patagonia’s GAP is designed for mobile first and converges the land-based casino experience seamlessly. The platform is stable, scalable and customizable to meet operators’ needs, and fully certiﬁable for several regulated markets across the LatAm region.

Operators can simply access an exciting library of games which now features over 2,000 titles and includes third-party games from Booming Games, VIVO Gaming, Play n Go, MGA and Ezugi.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “Espresso Games’ dedication to casino game creation and mobile-first philosophy makes them the perfect fit for our expanding GAP. The LatAm region remains a huge opportunity and we’re certain the relationship will prove highly successful.”



Flaviano Fogli, COO of Espresso Games, commented: “We are very pleased to have signed a distribution deal with Patagonia Entertainment. This collaboration further strengthens our position in the South American market and confirms our desire for expansion in the region.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is an omni-channel iGaming platform servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. Its leading game aggregating platform (GAP) is available in Latam and increasingly around the globe. The company began life in Video Bingo game development and is still renowned for creating the most innovative titles on the market. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company is one of the most popular technology developers in the Latin American market and is rapidly growing into other markets. The platform, technology and entire games portfolio is lab certified for Colombia, Mexico, Asia and Europe will be coming soon. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at https://patagoniaentertainment.com/ .

About Espresso Games

Espresso Games is a boutique studio specialising in developing innovative and stylish games for online and mobile casinos across the globe. The special feature game models have led to the obtaining of two world patents for the RACEPOT and REELPOT® systems that further ennoble their broad portfolio of casino, slots and special games. The optimized architecture promises fast integration and provides all the essential elements for operators: mobile support, back-office, multi-currency and multi-language, bonus system and much more, as well as a stable and solid environment for players.

