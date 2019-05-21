ORYX boosts Spanish presence with Tecnalis partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, Madrid, 21st May, 2019 – ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), has successfully integrated its gaming content onto Tecnalis’ platform for the Spanish and Latin American markets.

As well as ORYX’s proprietary portfolio of games, content from Gamomat and Kalamba Games are now available to all of Tecnalis’ clients which includes Casino Barcelona, Casino Gran Madrid and Sportium.

Gamomat’s top-performing content, such as Books and Bulls, La Dolce Vita, and exciting side games such as Red Hot Firepot will be available, as well as Kalamba’s games with amazing retention and monetisation mechanics, including Tree of Gold and Tiger Claws.

The games are certified for the Spanish market and newly-regulated Colombia.

Tecnalis has positioned itself as the leading gaming platform in the Spanish market and is also certified in the newly-regulated Colombian market.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO, said: “Tecnalis’ track record in the Spanish market is second to none and we are thrilled to have our content on their platform and available to leading operators in the country.”

Alejandro Serrano Zaera of Tecnalis, said: “We are delighted to partner with ORYX and to have their proprietary games, as well as content from their partners, integrated onto our platform.

“The stellar content is a great addition to our existing offering and will be a hit with our clients and their customers.”

About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is an innovative B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as an advanced content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX’s content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. Content partners include Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations, such as Quickfire, Greentube, Netent, Play’n GO, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and Isoftbet.

ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

