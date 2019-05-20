Pragmatic Play and Interwetten pen landmark Live Casino deal

PRESS RELEASES

20th May, 2019: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for Slots, Live Casino and Bingo, has announced a landmark deal with European operator Interwetten to integrate their Live Casino offering.

Interwetten customers will have access to Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino games, all of which will be broadcast using the latest technology from a state-of-the-art, newly constructed studio.

The operator’s agreement to roll out Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino portfolio is among the first to be announced, after its studio was granted an operational licence by the Romanian regulator earlier in 2019.

Appealing to a high-level, demanding clientele, Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino games are designed to recreate the thrill of the land-based atmosphere with all the advantages of online play: fast and easy placing bets, detailed game statistics, complete bet history, guiding sounds effects and animations.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are thrilled to be taking our offering live with such a highly-regarded operator as Interwetten.

“This marks a great milestone for Pragmatic Play as we consolidate our position as leading multi-product supplier, and our brand new Live Casino studio will host high-quality content for Interwetten customers.”

Mario Bilic, Head of Casino at Interwetten, said: “Pragmatic Play has forged a sterling reputation in the iGaming industry and we are delighted to be one of the first operators to offer its high-quality live casino games.

“Their portfolio is highly regarded in the market and we have every confidence Pragmatic’s Live Casino games will be a big hit with our players.”

Pragmatic Play has signed a series of significant commercial agreements over the past 12 months in regulated markets, expanding its reach with operators including PokerStars, Kindred and Casumo.

The provider’s entire portfolio of Slots, Live Casino, Bingo and other games are all available via a single API.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading content provider to the iGaming industry. Pragmatic Play offers a multi-product portfolio of innovative, regulated and mobile-focused gaming products.

Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled. We strive to create the most engaging and evocative experience for all our customers across a range of products, including slots, live casino and bingo.

Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 100 proven HTML5 games, available in all currencies, 26 languages and all major certified markets.

For more information please visit https://www.pragmaticplay.com/

About Interwetten

Interwetten offers the best online entertainment, with around 1.8 million customers from over 200 countries and a betting revenue of about 1.4 billion euros. In addition to classic sports betting the portfolio of Interwetten is complemented by a comprehensive live betting offer, casino, live casinos and a variety of exciting games.

This company was originally founded in Vienna in 1990 as a sports betting provider and has been online with the website for over 20 years. Interwetten distributes more than 95 percent of its revenue to its customers as profits.

The founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association has been licensed in Malta by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) since 2005. Interwetten has also successfully completed licensing procedures in Italy, Spain, Schleswig-Holstein (Germany), Ireland and Sweden. In Germany, Interwetten has applied for a nationwide sports betting concession. The concession procedures have not been completed yet.

