Intellr nominated for two accolades at EGR B2B Awards 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Monday 20th May 2019 – Intellr, sports betting intelligence, is the new B2B sports betting content provider from Racing Post which engages bookmakers customers through in-play and pre-play analysis. Providing key stats, data and predictions on over 20 different sports, across hundreds of markets in 70 languages.

Intellr has been nominated for two awards at the upcoming EGR B2B Awards 2019. Shortlisted for best in-play betting software for its flagship in-play product launched at SBC’s Betting on Football this year and best sports data supplier. Intellr will be up against last year’s winners, SBTech and Betgenius who aim to retain their crown at the annual awards.

The ceremony, which is to be hosted at the Tower of London on Tuesday, June 25, sees some of the biggest names in the betting industry, including BetConstruct and PlayTech, congregate to recognise the companies that are making a difference and striving to innovate.

Reacting to the news of the nomination, B2B Head of Digital, Will Fyler spoke about his excitement for Intellr to receive this recognition. “Intellr is our new sports brand which we believe can become a market leader for both pre-play and in-play content. The in-play product provides live expert written content which allows bettors to bet confidently in-play. We are delighted that Intellr is in the running for such a prestigious award.”

The EGR B2B awards take place at the Tower of London on Tuesday, June 25. To find out more about the event visit egrb2bawards.awardstage.com

Comments