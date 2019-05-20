Betsoft Gaming makes big strides into Mexico with market leader Caliente.mx

PRESS RELEASES

20/05/2019 – Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming has signed a content agreement with Mexico’s number one operator, Caliente.mx.

Caliente.mx will add the complete Betsoft library – including many top-performing titles from the Slots3™ series – to its market-leading portfolio.

Caliente.mx is the country’s largest, best performing and most popular online operator. Across slot games, sports betting, and live casino, Caliente is committed to offering the finest entertainment experiences to real gaming enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Mexico’s largest online casino,” says Francesca Raniolo, Sales Executive for Betsoft. “With our portfolio of high-quality, casino games, we are ready to support Caliente’s status as Mexico’s biggest and best-known operator. We look forward to help grow Caliente’s player community even further with the addition of unique new content.”

The agreement also provides a framework for the integration of further Betsoft games into Caliente’s library over time.

“We have recognised Betsoft as a leading slots games provider for a long time and our team is passionate about making their games available to our players,” explains Nimrod Dvir, Head of Gaming at Caliente.mx. “Our goal is to offer world-class entertainment to Mexican players, which means securing partnerships with world-class providers who have a similar scale and vision to Caliente.mx. We see our partnership with Betsoft as one of the keys to securing our place at the forefront of the market in the future.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming leads the market in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles are proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.

About Caliente.mx:

Caliente.mx is the leading online betting and casino site in Mexico providing a unique experience using the best technology platforms for thousands of players. Caliente.mx offers a huge variety of sports from all over the world, including Soccer, American Football, Baseball, Basketball, and much more. Caliente.mx also provides a huge selection of Casino games created by leading software providers in the online industry, featuring exclusive games and jackpots only available to Caliente.mx members. And recently launched at Caliente.mx, a brand-new, state of the art Live Casino studio offers Live Blackjack, Live Roulette and exclusive promotions presented by the most professional croupiers.

