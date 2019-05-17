Bede Gaming victorious at the Women in Gaming Diversity Awards

PRESS RELEASES

17 May, 2019 – Bede Gaming, the leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, has had its commitment to inclusivity and empowering its workforce recognised with success at the Women in Gaming Diversity Awards 2019.

The provider claimed victory in the Best Place To Work category, with the judges recognising Bede’s ongoing dedication to maintaining a supportive environment and giving its employees all the tools they need to succeed.

Alex Butcher, Managing Director, Bede Gaming, said: “We are delighted that the efforts of our staff have been rightly recognised at this year’s Women in Gaming Diversity Awards, and are immensely proud of the entire Bede Gaming team.

“We strive to create a stimulating blend of challenge and opportunity for all of our employees, and enabling staff to achieve their potential is central to our ethos. I want to thank them all for their hard work in making this possible.”

Bede’s success at the Women in Gaming Diversity awards continues the company’s hot streak, having won in the “Great Place to Work – Supplier” category at the International Gaming Awards 2019.

Bede offers a wide range of proactive marketing tools on its gaming platform, alongside a portfolio of more than 3,000 games, from over 100 providers.

Its cutting-edge responsible gambling functionality, including deposit limits, and its further development of automated tools to identify players displaying signs of problem gambling behaviour, sets it apart as the safest place to play.

