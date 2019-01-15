Red Rake Gaming showcases its extensive product portfolio and its newest regulated markets in its debut exhibition at ICE London 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Just after acquiring a B2B licence from the UK Gambling Commission, Red Rake Gaming will make its first appearance as exhibitor in the biggest gaming event in the world.

Red Rake Gaming invites all its customers, friends and visitors of ICE London along to its stand N9-325 to gain an insight in to Red Rake Gaming and its next groundbreaking releases planned for 2019. As first time exhibitors, Red Rake Gaming looks to further cement its position as a premium provider of gaming solutions to the regulated market around the globe.

In less than three years of delivering real money casino games to the industry, Red Rake Gaming has built a reputation of delivering top quality content thanks to the innovative and forward thinking Red Rake Gaming development team reinforced by the most well known Global operators being part of the Red Rake Gaming family.

Red Rake Gaming will be showcasing 5 different casino genre’s offered to their partners: slots, video bingos, video pokers, blackjack and roulette, making Red Rake Gaming a one stop shop for casino operations.

Red Rake Gaming’s games keep growing in popularity thanks to the top notch graphical quality and the features and bonus rich gaming experience that they offer to players. All games are developed in HTML5 and optimised to offer a great playing experience on all type of devices, specifically mobiles and tablets.

The company, with offices located in Spain and Malta, holds a UKGC licence and has a MGA licence application in place, and has its products certified for several regulated markets like Spain, Portugal, Italy and Romania

Nick Barr, Managing Director, Malta, comments:

“ICE London is the biggest gaming event of the calendar and it couldn’t come at a more exciting time for us. We have just secured a licence to provide our games in one of the biggest regulated markets in the world, the UK, so the show will be a great opportunity to greet our current partners and to help us to grow of footprint in the industry”.

Visit Red Rake Gaming team in Stand N9-325 at ICE Totally Gaming, which will be held at ExCeL London, from 5th of February to 7th of February of 2019

To get additional info please contact:

Nick Barr, Managing Director of Red Rake Gaming Malta,

[email protected]

About Red Rake Gaming

Red Rake Gaming, an online casino provider, offers a wide and varied portfolio of top performing games across various markets including Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Malta and the UK. As a boutique provider to the iGaming industry we pride ourselves on working closely with our partners to drive their revenues through our high quality game production, exclusive promotions and flexibility to accommodate their individual needs. Coming from a strong social background, Red Rake Gaming content has already been proven in the social casino space, with all the success’s from social applied to our real money gaming. Since its inception, Red Rake Gaming has experienced significant growth, and demand for feature rich games continues to strengthen. With over 30 top performing slots, video bingo’s, video poker and table games, Red Rake Gaming has games to meet all operators requirements.

For more information on industry leading content, please visit: www.redrakegaming.com

Comments