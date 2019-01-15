The Racing Post Cafe returns to ICE London

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday 15th January 2019 – The gaming industry’s biggest event of the year is nearly upon us again as the weeks tick closer to ICE London 2019. The conference, which sees over 30,000 delegates pass through its doors, takes place across three days starting on Tuesday 5 February at London’s Excel.

Once again, the Racing Post Cafe will be one of the main attractions, providing attendees with a networking space to meet new and existing customers. The cafe also gives them the opportunity to see exactly how Racing Post B2B can help businesses maximise engagement with their customers.

This year, the Racing Post Cafe is boosted by the arrival of two new brands falling under the Racing Post umbrella. The recently acquired digital content specialists, ICS Media Group and the newly launched sports brand Intellr will form part of Racing Post’s portfolio for the first time.

Throughout the three days, members of the team will be on hand to talk through an exciting array of new racing and sporting content products delivered by the three brands. Alongside this, the team will be discussing Racing Post B2B’s plan for the year and the exciting developments in the pipeline.

To cap Racing Post B2B’s ICE offering, we will be running two tipping previews. The hugely popular Cheltenham preview, featuring star tipster Paul Kealy, will return this year on Tuesday 5 February at 17:00 and will be joined for the first time with a Champions League preview provided by Racing Post’s football expert – Mark Langdon – on Wednesday 6 February at 17:00.

The event itself runs from Tuesday 5 February to Thursday 7 February and will host not only 30,000 attendees but 8,500 operators and over 550 exhibitors too. ICE continues to grow and is one of the only events in the gaming calendar that brings together attendees from a range of sportsbooks, casinos, mobile platforms and many more areas of the industry.

Previewing ICE, Racing Post B2B Head of Digital, Will Fyler spoke about how he is looking forward to presenting Racing Post B2B’s growing portfolio of products, “ICE is such a great focal point in the calendar to present new products to customers and reach new audiences. Our product offering this year is the most diverse we have ever presented with the introduction of our new sports brand, Intellr, the launch of our first in-play football product and the presence of ICS on the stand. I am excited to talk to our network about how Racing Post B2B can help maximise their customers’ engagement.”

The Racing Post Cafe will be at stand S2-230 located in the heart of the Sports area at the event and the team looks forward to welcoming all attendees to come and visit throughout the event.

To get in touch with Racing Post B2B and book a meeting please contact:

Andrew Synnott

B2B Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+44 7428 680 205

Racing Post B2B

Racing Post B2B caters for all digital content requirements across web, mobile, tablet and retail. More than just a data provider – raw data is enhanced with the best and most recognisable content authored by the biggest names in sports betting.

Comments