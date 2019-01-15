Patagonia Entertainment primed for the Philippines

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday 15th January 2019 – Patagonia Entertainment is primed to expand its offering into the Philippines after a number of its popular Video Bingos have been certified for the iGaming market.

Video Bingos are well loved in the Philippine market and expected to deliver major growth for the business. Patagonia has marked its entry into the region with two significant operator partnerships. The entire casino games library has been certified in time for the start of 2019.

Gaining certification for the Philippines comes quickly after Patagonia went through the process for Colombia. Progress continues with certifying the portfolio for Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom. BMM has collaborated closely with Patagonia to ensure all games are certified and tested.

Patagonia’s in-house creative studio produces the best Video Bingo titles in the market. These have a fast-learning curve and perform equally well with players looking for some light entertainment and more adventurous high rollers. These games are particularly popular in the LATAM and Asian markets where Bingo has a strong historical and cultural presence. Each game is developed in HTML5 to enable players to access content from any mobile

device.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “The Philippines is an exciting opportunity for Patagonia as it represents a huge growth area for the business. Video Bingos are very popular in the region and the games will be a major asset for any iGaming companies expanding into this territory.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

