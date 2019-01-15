European Gaming Media and Events celebrates 4th anniversary with the launch of new services and initiatives

PRESS RELEASES

Transylvania – 15 January 2019 – On 13 January, the team at European Gaming Media and Events has celebrated 4 years of activity and the plans are high for the next 5 years.

The company has recorded huge growth in 2018 and is looking to expand further and reach a larger audience, while also increasing quality and customer relations management.

“We are excited about the future plans and embracing the momentum of recording monthly increases in our online visibility. Last year we broke our daily visitor record and set the number to 4585 visitors. This year we are already seeing an even bigger increase in our daily readership and in the number subscribers. This year we will launch several services, which will enable companies to grow their teams, but also to increase communications and brand awareness. We are also considering more dedication towards reaching more continents and bringing knowledge for our daily readers. This will of course include attracting new talent to our team and growing in numbers.

On the events division, we are going to have two new destinations in 2019 and planning to set our presence in the US market by the first semester of 2020. By expanding our presence in Europe, we are looking for all the support from the industry to establish a standard for quality content and on the topic panel discussion. We have a lot of ground to cover as we are still in the underdog league of the industry and the growth we are recording is the just the beginning!” stated Zoltán Tűndik, Founder, Co-Owner and Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

The first announcements include the official launch of Job Market and the #muchmore speaker profile highlighting initiative.

About Job Market

Job Market – by European Gaming is designed for gaming and gambling industry professionals to find and filter the most rewarding roles within the vertical that can boost their career to the next level.

The service is available for both job seekers and recruiters.

The job listings found on this website are available for the following career levels in several categories:

• Entry Level

• Intermediate or Experienced Level

• First-Level Management

• Middle-Level Management

• Senior, Executive or Top-Level Management and Chiefs.

You can browse the current open positions on the following link and apply for free.

Are you a company looking to recruit new talent or a Recruitment Agency assessing the HR needs of a client(s)?

Job Market offers several options for you to list your open role(s). Attracting new talent has never been easier!

You can post a job offering on the following link for free!

About #muchmore speaker profile highlighting initiative

European Gaming Media and Events has always been mentioned as an event organizer who to takes care of the speakers that contribute to the content and panel discussions. The #muchmore speaker highlighting initiative is a full year campaign that aims to help increase the visibility and appreciation of expert speakers who are going speak at the 4 events in 2019.

Each day, European Gaming will present the profile of a speaker and spread the information across several media outlets and social media channels owned by the company and include the #muchmore hashtag.

The #muchmore hashtag means that at the events organized by the team, the speaker is much more than just regular individual. They are the reason why the conference is organized and they are the highlights, thus deserve to be treated accordingly.

Further service launches will be revealed soon!

About European Gaming Media and Events

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer in the European Union with a monthly reach of +50,000 readers.

The official company (PROSHIRT SRL), has been listed for 3 years in a row among the top 3 Advertising and market research agencies in the local Top Business Romania Microcompanies based on the Financial Reports.

The events division produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

• CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

• CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

• Prague Gaming Summit

• Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

• Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

• EGC (European Gaming Congress)

• VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

For more details about the latest industry news, events calendar or subscription opportunities, visit europeangaming.eu

Comments