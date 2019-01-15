Aspire Global launch slotzo.com

PRESS RELEASES

International iGaming company Fortuna Gaming have launched their latest site “Slotzo” www.slotzo.com on the Aspire Global Platform. Whilst the site has a primary focus on Slots players, it also offers a full Casino experience. The site has been designed to be clean and clutter-free and to provide an efficient entry for players to get straight into their preferred content.

Scott Manford, CEO of Fortuna Gaming said “As we continue to push our marketing efforts internationally, we wanted a Platform that could offer us excellent functionality, flexibility, and the features that we knew our players were looking for. The Aspire platform is a complete solution, that, as we continue to move into new territories and markets, gives us the tools we need to satisfy the demands of an increasingly diverse and disparate customer base. We will look to expand our portfolio of brands with Aspire as we develop new market specific concepts.”

Jov Spiero, Vice President of Sales at Aspire Global added “We are extremely excited to have Fortuna Gaming on board as a B2B partner on the Aspire Global platform. We have witnessed their rapid growth and been impressed with their expertise and passion for building great sites for their players. We believe the Aspire platform gives them a level of control and choice that will allow them to rapidly leverage their marketing abilities to deliver superb results. We look forward to working with them on Slotzo and indeed on new concepts and ideas”.

About Aspire Global

Founded in 2005, Aspire Global offers a comprehensive iGaming solution for operators and white labels, including a complete suite of services for casino and sportsbook, multilingual CRM, payments and risk control, support call center, VIP management, acquisition optimization and a robust, market-leading platform. Aspire Global also holds licenses in regulated markets including the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Malta. Aspire Global is listed on NASDAQ First North Premier under ASPIRE. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB. Please visit www.aspireglobal.com.

Comments