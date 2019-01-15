London Affiliate Conference 2019 offers ‘non-stop networking’

CONFERENCES

The London Affiliate Conference 2019, to be held from February 6 to 9 at ExCeL in London, will have over 5,000 attendees, including leaders in the gaming affiliate industry. Organizer iGB Affiliate promises for it to be the biggest event in its 13-year history.

As always, admission is free for all affiliates.

Aside from the educational value of the talks to be held, the event offers numerous opportunities for networking during the four days.

On Wednesday, February 6, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Guoman Hotel, participants are offered welcome drinks, sponsored by WPN Affiliates. That night, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. the following day, is the opening night networking party, held at the famed Zigfrid von Underbelly, at 11 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU. Sponsored by Codere, allow yourself to let loose in the company of new friends in the business. As iGB Affiliate puts it, “Let your curiosities take over and explore the mythical place of Zigfrid von Underbelly, what started with a man and turned into a myth this quirky venue will surely delight.”

Thursday, February 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is reserved for ‘Crypto networking drinks,’ at La Barrique, Unit R5, Warehouse K, Western Gateway, ExCeL, E16 1DR. Sponsored by WPN Affiliates, get to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the context of iGaming with experts in the space, while sipping drinks sponsored by WPN Affiliates, who will also be holding giveaways.

Later that night is the official networking party, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. of the next day, held at Trapeze Bar, 89 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3HX. The place is known for its circus-themed surroundings and wild shows. iGB Affiliate says, “Discover your inner ‘freak’ and come party with us at Trapeze on Thursday!… If you’ve had a long, hard day slogging around the ExCeL, this is where you can blow off some steam with your affiliate co-stars.”

Friday, February 8 is the iGB Affiliate Awards, where conference attendees get to go for free, and have the opportunity to do more networking.

Capping the conference on Saturday, February 9 is the Survivor Session, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., held at the Dickens Inn, Marble Quay, St. Katharine’s Way, St. Katharine’s & Wapping, London E1W 1UH. It’s the end, only until the next iGB Affiliate conference.

Register for the London Affiliate Conference 2019 here.

